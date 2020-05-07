After knowing the technical specifications of the Xbox Series X, Microsoft still had to file the first wave of games. And is that the launch catalog is a fundamental pillar in the debut of any console. So Redmond’s kept their promise and unveiled some of the titles that will take advantage of the potential of new hardware. Yes, for the moment have focused on cross-platform proposals “They’ll also be coming to PS5.” The exclusives will be shown in the coming months.

All video games have support for Smart Delivery and are optimized for the Xbox Series X

Microsoft has further promised that all video games presented will have ssupport for Smart Delivery. That is, if you buy the purchases on Xbox One, you can update them for free to their version of Xbox Series X. In fact, each proposal exposes the emblem ‘Optimized for Xbox Series X’. This means that the developers have made adjustments to improve the visual section. It is important to make it clear that they will not only make the leap to 4K resolution. Optimization will be reflected in lighting, particles, textures and Ray Tracing, among other sections.

On the Inside Xbox, in addition to providing space for renowned franchises, it also allowed small studios to reveal their next generation projects. The company had already made it clear that they would support any initial console title, and they reflected that today. For example, The Medium, developed by Blooper Team (Observer and Blair Witch), promises to be the first survival horror of the Xbox Series X. When we see its first trailer we remember the atmosphere of Resident Evil 7 or the extinct Silent Hills.

Of course, some industry titans came to Xbox’s call. Highlights the brief look at Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, whose setting will take us back to Viking times. In some parts of his trailer you can see the variety of British landscapes and the brutality of the protagonist. Similarly, the presentations of Dirt 5, Scarlet Nexus and Yakuza: Like A Dragon stood out. Below you can see each of the titles shown during the event. The exclusives, however, will be made to wait until July.

Bright Memory Infinite

Dirt 5

Scorn

Chorus

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Call of the sea

The Ascent

The Medium

Scarlet Nexus

Second Extinction

Yakuza: Like A Dragon

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

👇 More in Explica.co