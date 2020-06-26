Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

The Xbox Series X is on the way to debut this year, and the community is eager to have it. For this reason, it is possible that several are interested to know that the next-generation console from Microsoft already has a page on Amazon Mexico.

What happens is that the Amazon Mexico page has been available for a long time where you can set aside your Xbox Series X once it debuts. Since Microsoft still keeps various details about its console secret, the page lacks important details like its release date or price.

Thus, the only information on this page corresponds to details of the console that we have known for a long time and which can be consulted on the official Xbox page. For example, it talks about the architecture of the console, its processing power, and the backward compatibility it will offer.

Thus, the most important thing about the Xbox Series X page in Amazon Mexico is that it already allows you to add it to your Wish List. There you can be pending to set it aside, but keep in mind that we will inform you once the presale begins.

And you, are you excited for the Xbox Series X? How much do you think it will cost in Mexico? Tell us in the comments.

Xbox Series X will be released in late 2020. You can learn more about Microsoft’s next-generation console by clicking here.