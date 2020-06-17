With Sony dominating the speech thanks to the announcement of the PlayStation 5, some wonder what it will do Microsoft to counter it. The latest rumor has to do with the Xbox Series S, the next-generation « cheap » console that has been mentioned on multiple occasions and that to date is not official.

According to a known filter on the Xbox scene, Microsoft would announce the Xbox Series S in July at a breakthrough price. If the rumor is true, the console would cost half an Xbox Series X, putting Microsoft in a prime position in the fight against Sony.

Microsoft would reveal the price of its consoles at a special event next month. The filter mentions that the company is ready to launch the most powerful console at a maximum of $ 400, so the Xbox Series S would cost $ 200.

The Xbox Series S would be the most accessible console of the next generation

The price is not entirely defined and Microsoft is waiting for a move from Sony. If the PlayStation 5 retails for $ 600, the Xbox Series X would cost $ 500. Microsoft could go for a pricing scheme similar to that of its competitor and push the Xbox Series S as the most affordable version to access next-generation games.

The technological would absorb losses from the price of the console to get higher income in the sale of games and subscriptions. One of the key points of Microsoft is its portfolio of services, mainly Xbox Game Pass. The on-demand gaming system has gained a significant subscriber base in recent years, thanks to the presence of more third party and exclusive titles available at launch.

Microsoft wants to become the Netflix of video games

The filter mentioned that the Xbox Series S is key in the strategy of becoming the Netflix of video games. The low price of the new console would help more people have access to next-generation games through Game Pass. « The plan for Lockheart is to go into price categories that he was never able to reach before, » he says in a post on the Beyond3D forums.

If the above materializes, we will have a July full of surprises. Among the rumors it is also said that other companies such as Google, Apple, Amazon, Sony and Nintendo will make important announcements next month, followed by the pricing reveal of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

Something that few or nobody mentions is that Sony would have been armored a few days ago when announcing its PlayStation 5 All Digital. The console, without a disc reader, would represent the cheapest option from the manufacturer to get a PS5. A similar strategy was applied by Microsoft in the current generation with the Xbox One S All Digital which is its cheapest piece of hardware.