The Xbox Series S has its lowest historical price in Amazon Mexico for Hot Sale

If you’ve been waiting for an opportunity to buy the Xbox Series S, we’ve got great news for you – that time has come. Amazon Mexico has placed the price of the console at its all-time low per Hot Sale. I have never been so low in this portal.

With a super 18% discount, now you can enjoy this console for $ 6,949 pesos.

Is new Xbox Series S it is the most compact format console that Microsoft has ever released. It has the same architecture as its older sister, the Xbox Series X, and allows you to play the latest generation games at 1440p maximum native resolution (For 4K you have to jump to Series X).

It is an extremely quiet, compact and beautifully designed console, so it could be an excellent purchase to debut in the new generation. Its peculiarity is that does not have a Blu-ray reader, so we will have to do without games and movies in physical format, but taking into account the convenience offered by the Microsoft Store when it comes to buying a game whenever and wherever you want, you may be going to leave the physical discs in the oblivion forever.

Another advantage of the new Microsoft consoles is that they are completely backward compatible with all previous generation consoles, so you can play any game you have without any problem, be it from the original Xbox, Xbox 360 or Xbox One.

And it is that games will not be missing, since with the Xbox Game Pass membership you will be able to have a giant catalog of games available to download and play as many times as you want.

What are the differences with the Xbox Series X?

The Xbox Series X is the most powerful console on the market, and Microsoft’s intention with it is to offer an unlimited gaming experience. This means that you can play in 4K resolutions with HDR and Ray Tracing effects, and can also enjoy rates of up to 120 images per second at full resolution.

Xbox Series S is looking for a more restrained player profile, that does not need the maximum 4K resolution natively (you can use that resolution on your TV, but the console will generate the graphics at a maximum resolution of 1440p), and that does not require playing either with Blu-ray discs.

With those details in mind, the Xbox Series S is a great proposition for tons of users, so this 18% discount offer from Amazon is an opportunity you might not have to turn down.

