Last week, Microsoft and CD Projekt RED announced that there will be an Xbox One X and a special edition control to celebrate the premiere of Cyberpunk 2077. If you are someone who does not want another console, but the control catches your attention, you should know that We already know how much it will cost in our country.

What happens is that Amazon Mexico already has the control for Xbox One of Cyberpunk 2077 available in presale. There they indicate that this limited edition remote will be sold in exchange for $ 1699 MXN.

If you are interested in this control, you can set it apart from this link. Keep in mind that the Cyberpunk 2077 remote will go on sale on May 12, 2020 and Amazon Mexico will charge you until the day it is shipped to you.

TIGHTEN YOUR CONTROL! 🎮 The control for #XboxOne with # Cuberpunk2077 design is now available for preorder. 😱 It will be available for $ 1,699 MXN on May 12 and if it drops in price, they respect you! 💸 #LevelUpfertas 👉 https://t.co/znTolbto9C pic.twitter.com/4To9deKKgh – LevelUp.com (@LevelUPcom) April 22, 2020

How is the control for Xbox One of Cyberpunk 2077?

In case you don’t know, the Cyberpunk 2077 controller is a special edition Xbox One controller.

It is a collection control that has a design inspired by Johnny Silverhand, the character that will be played by Keanu Reeves in the CD Projekt RED game. Thus, in its design colors such as silver, black and red stand out, which gives it an intense appearance. In addition, it should be noted that the design has wear.

If you want to see it you can do it below:

This is the control for Xbox One of Cyberpunk 2077

And you, do you plan to buy this remote? Tell us in the comments.

Cyberpunk 2077 will arrive on September 15 on Xbox One, PC and PlayStation 4. You can learn more about this release by clicking here.

