Microsoft’s internal team continues to strengthen without leaving clues about the entity of its first video game.

The InitiativeIt continues to rank as one of the most ambitious studies on Microsoft’s list of in-house development teams. It is, among other reasons, due to the large number ofsignings of industry veteransthat it has been carrying out for a few months and of which we have now known the recruitment ofJustin Perez, head of hero design in the great Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, as we have been able to know through his profile on LinkedIn.

A job that he had been with Respawn Entertainment since July 2017. Now he is joining, from this May, the new company from Santa Monica, California, in the position ofveteran system designer, without offering any new clues as to what might be the character of this upcoming Xbox Series X video game. Perez, on the other hand, also worked on systems design and combat for Mass Effect: Andromeda on BioWare, from April 2015 to June 2017. That is, two space action video games, change of scenery or repeat the theme in The Initiative?

In this sense, during the last months, especially after a message on social networks from Phil Spencer, there has been a lot of speculation about a new Perfect Dark. This belief was reinforced by Shinobi602, an industry insider who advanced wonderful worlds of fantasy, reboots,great science fiction proposalsAmong Microsoft’s first potential first-party announcements for Xbox Series X.

Returning to the signings of The Initiative, the team has drawn quite a bit of attention for feeding on variousNaughty Dog veterans, the last Sylvia Chambers, who worked in the animation department of the Uncharted saga.

