The Xbox app for smartphones now also incorporates stories

Stories have become a recurring option on the main social networks. The feature was born on Snapchat and was blatantly copied by every platform we can imagine. The last to get on the train was the Xbox app, which in the last hours announced the new feature.

The Microsoft platform has not given too many explanations about what has motivated the incorporation of the stories. It doesn’t appear to be much more than a marketing tool, especially since it is intended solely for studios to promote their video games.

The publications have interaction options for users, who can comment on them, like them and -apparently- share them. However, it is not clear if at some point the Xbox app will allow each player to create their own stories. Surely the extension of this feature will depend on the popularity it achieves among the members of the gamer community.

The Xbox app now has stories too

Unlike the vast majority of social networks, the Xbox app does not display stories in a fixed bar located at the top of the interface. The publications of each developer studio or brand appear in the middle section of the interface, under the title “Official Game Publications”.

It is also worth noting that the stories that Xbox will show users will not be random. Conversely, will be related to the titles they play regularly and to those who are still on the Microsoft network.

The new option in the Xbox app has had a mixed reception among the public. While for many the decision to incorporate social tools is logical, for others it is a function that has no reason to be. The truth is that the Redmond corporation has decided to explore with this function, which is already available with the latest update of its mobile app.

What do you think of the new stories on the Xbox app? Do you think it is a useful option or just a marketing strategy? It will be necessary to see if the rival platforms choose to travel the same path, although no one asks them to do so.

