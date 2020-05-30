The X-Men came up with a plan to take down Wolverine, as they overloaded their healing factor with multiple viruses and infections.

In the arc of Wolverine vs the X-Men, by Jason Aaron, Daniel Acuña and Cory Petit, the body of Logan he was possessed by demons of the Right Red Hand. Mind control causes the charismatic mutant to turn against his X-Men teammates and so they are forced to stop him. However, as Storm tries to deal with him, the Doctor nemesis You have other ideas on how to stop it.

In the comic of Marvel Storm it seems to have furious Wolverine under control, trapped in a mini-tornado. But, when Fantomex and Doctor Nemesis arrive, the latter decides to shoot first and ask questions later. He pulls out an advanced tranquilizer pistol and shoots Wolverine in the face. Storm demands to know what he just did, and Dr. Nemesis reveals that he shot him with “bubonic plague, a mouth cancer and just a pinch of carnivorous bacteria.”

Storm tells Doctor Nemesis that if he raises his weapon again, she will “be struck by lightning through his insides.”

Despite the numerous infectious diseases that Wolverine is injected with, he is not totally defeated. So Cyclops Shoot it down with an optical blast. Again, Wolverine gets up. Fantomex and Doctor Nemesis trigger even more diseases to the mutant. Nemesis admits that their goal is to “lower your healing factor.” After being hit with another blast of fire, Wolverine begins to vomit as his healing factor is temporarily overloaded due to illness. When Cyclops is about to kill him, Wolverine utters the word “Jean.” Cyclops does not shoot, but Wolverine’s possession ends as he overcomes his own internal fight with the demons.

While burdening Wolverine with the most disgusting diseases is a truly twisted plan, it actually managed to work. Wolverine’s healing factor was overloaded, stopping him before he could do any more damage. Although it is difficult to kill him, the X-Men learned on that occasion that to stop him, they need to administer the worst diseases known to mankind. This is gross, but it stopped Wolverine. So it is difficult to discuss the results.