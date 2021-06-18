‘The X Files’: a paranormal success

Up to 217 episodes spread over eleven seasons … of which the last two were shot fourteen and sixteen years after the ninth. Two feature films premiered on the big screen that, unlike what happened with other series, were not derived from the television plot, but were part of it, which forced fans to see them to fully understand the plots of the film. following season; fans who, far from objecting, were delighted to go to the box office. A quarter of a century with the same protagonists and the same creative brain behind the series. And one of the most sought after titles on streaming platforms. The X-Files phenomenon has been, and still is, something as incredible in the world of television as the paranormal phenomena that make up much of its plot.

The approach of the series, whose first pilot episode premiered on September 10, 1993, is simple: FBI agent Fox Mulder, whose sister was allegedly abducted by aliens years ago, works in the X-Files Department, in the that cases with paranormal or unexplained components are investigated. His enthusiasm causes his superiors, in order to control him, to impose on him as a partner Agent Dana Scully, a forensic doctor and radical skeptic, who only trusts scientific evidence. But these differences of character complement each other perfectly when they begin to investigate all kinds of strange events, and even more so when they discover a government conspiracy to hide everything related to the extraterrestrial phenomenon and the arrival of UFOs on Earth.

The files are a feast for lovers of the paranormal; not all of his episodes are occult-related, but most of them are, and it’s hard to find a phenomenon that hasn’t been investigated at some point: aliens and abductions in the first place, of course, but also telepathy, telekinesis, monstrous creatures , mutants or genetic experiments. Not to be missed, there is not even the well-known government conspiracy to hide the existence of the aliens, which little by little is becoming the main theme of The X-Files.