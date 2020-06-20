Vince McMahon | During an appearance on the VP Show in late May, Darren Young revealed the plan for a Nexus reunion that was in progress for WWE WrestleMania 36.

The meeting was scheduled to coincide with the faction’s tenth anniversary. However, the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact led to the plans being rejected. Stu Bennett, AKA Wade Barrett also confirmed during a recent interview with WrestlingInc that WWE had submitted an offer for him to return and be part of the reunion at WrestleMania. The 5-time intercontinental champion rejected WWE’s proposal as he saw no personal benefit upon returning to the meeting.

Did the people on the WWE creative team know about Vince McMahon’s idea?

Dave Meltzer revealed an interesting note about the meeting rejected in the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

High-ranking people on the creative team were never informed about the planned meeting. Meltzer speculated it would have been Vince McMahon’s idea, and the WWE Chief could barely have informed anyone on the creative team about the plan.

It was added that the idea might also not be serious enough to take it into account in WrestleMania’s plans. Another possibility was that since Barrett, the faction leader, rejected the offer, the idea was dead in the water.

Meltzer revealed the following:

An interesting note is that those with a high level of creativity were never told about this, so it could have been Vince’s idea that he hardly told anyone about, but it was never serious enough to be in the WrestleMania discussions. It could also be that you couldn’t do it without Barrett, since he was the leader, and once he rejected it, the idea was dead.

A Nexus reunion in 2020 is something that can have a decent reaction, and could actually have been epic at this year’s Show of Shows in Tampa. However, the COVID-19 outbreak forced WWE to move the show to the Performance Center. In addition to Wade Barrett’s refusal to appear, as well as a lack of seriousness about the plan, the idea never seemed to be carried out.

