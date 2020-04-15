Seth Rollins attacked Drew McIntyre after his match with Andrade on the recent Monday Night Raw broadcast.

Everything seems to indicate that the next objective of Seth Rollins is the McIntyre championship, however it is worth wondering if it really is the best decision for the title.

After Survivor Series, Seth Rollins gave his character a complete twist when he entered into an alliance with Authors of Pain and Buddy Murphy to become the “Monday Night Messiah.” With his change to heel, Rollins revitalized his career, which had been stagnant since his defeat by the Universal championship.. During the following months, Seth Rollins starred in an interesting rivalry with Kevin Owens that ended in a sensational match at Wrestlemania.

The most remarkable thing in all this is that Seth has continued as a great Raw figure without holding the maximum championship. And not only that, it has also helped boost talents like Kevin Owens or Street Profits, who won the titles in pairs. Somehow Rollins has found a new path without the need to occupy the titular scene. In McIntyre’s case, a possible showdown with the messiah is a double-edged sword.

On the one hand it is true that Drew would benefit from a starting defense over Seth Rollins. However, McIntyre was already heavily bolstered with his win over Lesnar at Wrestlemania. His coronation in the stellar event was seen as a sign that there would finally be a generational shift in the title contenders.

In Rollins’ case, he hasn’t been away from the big titles for a year. If the company really wants to continue making its character interesting, the best thing would be to keep it away from the championship. WWE should realize that the WWE belt doesn’t need the messiah right now, the ones that need it are the new talents that require a boost for their career. In history, there have been great fighters who spent years away from world championships. So why not make Seth Rollins one of them?

