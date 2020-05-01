The WWE 205 Live program would have the hours counted. The company does not plan to record any more bouts for the program in the coming days.

The program of WWE 205 Live seems to have its hours numbered. We have seen that when there was an audience at the shows, people left when SmackDown ended and they did not stay to watch the 205 Live program, but that has also passed through the audience at home and there are few people who switch from FOX to WWE Network to do the same on Fridays.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter said this week that nothing was recorded on the Performance Center recordings for the cruiserweight program of these weeks and that videos of bouts from previous shows will be broadcast again.

Once again, they did not record anything for 205 Live. It makes sense to just do clip shows. It’s only for WWE Network and few see it anyway. He’s practically dead since the cruiserweight title tournament is on NXT and not 205 Live.

WWE has already taken the lead 205 Live and RAW cruising title to NXT and defend it there on Wednesday night. In addition, the celebration of the tournament to crown a new interim champion is also taking place on Wednesday night, making it clear that the Friday program seems to have little time left.

It is worth mentioning that there is a difference with the Main Event programAnd it is that this does have contracts with international televisions with which WWE must fulfill the contract and offer new content in each program, while 205 Live only in a program for WWE Network.

