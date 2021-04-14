The WTO does not reach commitments to suspend the patents of the vaccine after a meeting with pharmaceutical companies

Political leaders, representatives of international organizations and executives of the pharmaceutical sector have met this Wednesday at the initiative of the World Trade Organization (WTO) to address the complex issue of access to vaccines, without reaching concrete conclusions or commitments.

At the meeting, which was held virtually and under the so-called “Chatham House rules” (guarantee of the confidentiality of what is said), companies that are manufacturing vaccines participated against covid-19.

The initiative sought to promote a frank debate on la proposal submitted five months ago by India and South Africa before the WTO to temporarily suspend patents that protect vaccines and other technologies to fight the pandemic from being copied.

India and South Africa, supported by most developing countries, argue that this would allow to multiply the production capacity of vaccines by making it possible for them to be manufactured in more countries and thus meet the enormous global demand that is now neglected.

Sources who were able to access the meeting said – maintaining the anonymity of the speakers – that there was a general recognition of the problems in the supply of vaccines, which is reflected in the fact that in 130 countries a single dose has not been given.

Added that only the 0.2% of vaccines that have been available so far have been administered in the poorest countries. However, the discussion on the suspension of the patents did not lead to any conclusions.

In search of a “third way”

The discussion was proposed by the new Director General of the WTO, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who He raised looking for a “third way” as a solution between those who propose to tear down patents and the countries that defend them at all costs because they consider them the greatest stimulus to innovation.

According to the sources, vaccine producers explained that one of the biggest problems they have experienced in their production has to do with the restrictions on exports of raw materials ordered by some governments. One of the speakers explained, by way of example, that the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine has 280 components that come from 18 countries.

The role of national regulators as a guarantee of the quality and safety of vaccines was also addressed, as well as the need for more transparency in agreements between pharmaceutical companies and governments.

The latter are among the best kept secrets so far in the pandemic and, as was recalled at the meeting, total ignorance of the market price of vaccines increases the difficulties many countries have when negotiating with the industry.

If science was able to develop several vaccines against covid-19 in less than a year, it was thanks to the huge public funding that pharmaceutical companies received to accelerate their research, which is valued at close to 100 billion dollars and which was offered without conditions.