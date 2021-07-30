The writting on the wall: Iron Maiden returns after 6 years

After six years without releasing anything, the legendary British band Iron Maiden has released their new single ‘The Writing on the Wall’, which you can listen to below.

The song was written by Adrian Smith with singer Bruce Dickinson and co-produced by Kevin Shirley and Steve Harris. The video is the work of Mark Andrews and Andrew Gordon, who worked for Pixar, along with London-based production company BlinkInk.

“I had a pretty good idea of ​​the concept the song should go along with and when I met Mark and Andrew through Zoom Zoom it quickly became clear that we were all on the same page and this was reinforced by the addition of Nicos and his young team of BlinkInk. Our weekly Zoom team meetings were generally very creative and a lot of fun. ”Says Dickinson,“ I am very proud of the way the video came out. It’s more like a mini-movie, really. I knew it would work as soon as Mark brought my vision to life with his amazing storyboards. I thought we could do something very special together. I think we did and I hope our fans agree. In fact, it was created by them. “

Accompanied by an equally spectacular animated music video, our first taste of Maiden’s new music is as dynamic as anything the band released in the last decade.

In hours after the image was released, fans have enthusiastically reviewed each scene, pointing to references to previous Maiden records and lyrics.

The title of the track is a biblical reference to the story of the feast of Belshazzar in the Book of Daniel. The music video, of course, stars the band’s mascot, Eddie, while hinting at elements of biblical history, with additional inspiration from movies like Mad Max or Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.

Dickinson has made new Iron Maiden music dating back to the band’s last live performances in 2019.

While Maiden won’t be touring again until 2022, Dickinson will be touring the UK this summer with his solo autobiographical show, “An evening with Bruce Dickinson.”

And you? Have you heard this great single? What do you think about it?