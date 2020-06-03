Finally, representatives from all areas of journalism will be able to access to the football stadiums when the competition returns on June 12. And they can do it in both the First and Second Division fields.

06/03/2020 at 10:14

Ramon Fuentes

This protocol of media access to stadiums is what LaLiga is actively working on, more after the Delegate Commission last Monday where it was the star issue.

The employers have never prohibited the media access to the stadiums, but they do believe that they should be controlled, since they can become a focus of contagion more.

As the SPORT newspaper has learned, and according to the protocol in which LaLiga is working together with the CSD and the Ministry of Health, representatives of all sports journalism activities will be able to access the First and Second division stadiums.

This implies that both the radios will have access to exercise their function, something that we already knew, along with photographers, televisions with broadcasting rights and those that do not have it, and also the written press.

That is the great novelty that LaLiga has adopted in the last hours and after the Executive Committee held less than 48 hours ago. That if only one person can access it by means, unlike the initial idea that even contemplated the possibility that a narrator and a technician could enter in the cases of the radios.

In such a way that, for example, in the case of the Second Division, the first protocol talks about being able to allow access to 4 televisions without rights in addition to the televisions that have the rights to broadcast the matches. In the case of the written press, the great novelty incorporated at the last minute, will be about six representatives of these media who will be able to access the stadiums. Up to 8 representatives can enter the graphic media section, while five journalists will be able to enter the stadium for the radio broadcast. Numbers that will be higher when it comes to the First Division.

But in both categories Laliga’s great concern It is that all these people who agree to perform their functions must prove that they are not infected or, if the disease has passed, that they have antivirus.

