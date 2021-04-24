The writers of Falcon and the Winter Soldier work on a new Captain America film – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between the lines

Marvel is preparing a fourth Captain America film, a film that will feature screenwriters Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson from the Disney + series Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The magazine The Hollywood Reporter detailed this Friday the plans of Marvel for one of its most popular characters and that until now Chris Evans had played on the big screen.

However, Evans retired as Captain America with Avengers: Endgame (2019) and is not scheduled to return in this fourth film.

For now there is no actor or filmmaker linked to this new project on Captain America.

Evans brought the starry shield superhero to life in Captain America: The First Avenger (2011), Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), and Captain America: Civil War (2016).

This third film was practically understood as one more installment of the Avengers, since it featured almost all the characters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU, in English): Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) , Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), Vision (Paul Bettany) or a very young and newcomer Spider-Man (Tom Holland).

After what happened in Avengers: Endgame, Falcon (Anthony Mackie) was left with the Captain America (Evans) shield, a fundamental aspect in the plot of the Falcon and the Winter Soldier series that Disney + is broadcasting at the moment.

Hence, one of the possibilities for the fourth Captain America movie is for Mackie to take over from Evans.

In any case, the powerful image in Avengers: Endgame of Falcon, a black superhero, with the Captain America shield, little less than American patriotism embodied in a Marvel figure, served to continue talking about racism in the United States through MCU movies and series.

“Race is a big issue since Steve (Evans) gives Sam (Falcon) the shield. Sam is a black man in the US. And if you think about 2020, being a black man in the US means a turbulent existence, to put it mildly, “argued Mackie in a meeting with the media about this new series in which Efe participated.

“For Sam the question is how do you stand up and represent a country that has never fought for you, that has never loved you, that has never allowed you the decency of being a person and enslaved you, that has basically raped and plundered your homeland and also that story of yourself… How do you get up and represent that? ”, he developed.

Source: However