It was the starting point of the crisis that shook the world and Fang Fang provided a unique view of what happened there.

Writer Fang Fang wrote in her diary from the challenges they faced in the early days to the mental impact of the quarantine

The acclaimed 64-year-old writer, whose real name is Wang Fang, wrote a digital diary of Wuhan, the Chinese city where covid-19 was first detected in December last year.

His texts describing the first days of strict confinement quickly gained local attention and his diary was eventually translated into English, which sparked a wave of criticism on the internet, as well as the fury of the Chinese state press.

Some have even called her a “traitor” because they believe her story will serve as an argument for the country’s critics amid growing rhetorical war between the United States and China over the coronavirus.

The author, who received the most prestigious literary award in China in 2010, called these accusations “childish”.

“There is no tension between the country and me,” said Wang in an interview published by the prestigious Chinese magazine Caixin, in which he criticizes the ongoing cyberbullying he has suffered in recent months.

Digital diary

When the Chinese government imposed the confinement in Wuhan in late January, Fang Fang began to document what was seen as a local crisis, until then.

Earlier this year, Wuhan became the first place in the world to confine its population, something that later became a reality in several other cities or even entire countries in the world.

In her diary, the author reported the challenges of everyday life and the psychological impact of forced isolation.

But she also touched on more delicate aspects in the country, where censorship is prevalent in Internet and media publications: Fang Fang spoke of the case of doctor Li Wenliang, scolded by the police for alerting his colleagues to an “unknown disease”. “He died due to covid-19, seeking to point out responsibilities for what happened.”

Fang Fang’s texts were widely read in China, offering millions of citizens their perspective on what was happening at the epicenter of the disease.

As confinement increased, Fang Fang’s popularity grew and her translator, Michael Berry, suggested that she work on an English version of the diary, as she explained in the interview published by the magazine.

Despite his reluctance to do so initially due to the delicate situation in Wuhan, Fang agreed when the city overcame the worst of the crisis and began to enter “new normality”.

HarperCollins, which commissioned the edition abroad, says it “gave voice to the fears, frustrations, anger and hopes of millions of (Fang Fang) compatriots”.

“It also speaks out against social injustice, abuse of power and other problems that make it difficult to respond to the epidemic and end up involved in online controversies on the subject.”

Wuhan started to return to normal after days of strict quarantine

Reviews

“Cybernationalism” is a common phenomenon on social media in China.

Thousands of users are ready to attack whenever China is criticized, humiliated or subjected to any form of insult. And Fang Fang is not the first to suffer from this.

In this case, as the virus continued to spread throughout the world, it also increased the demand for a response from China to the epidemic, mainly from the United States.

This caused many users to become defensive, in line with the state press.

According to the specialized news site What’s on Weibo, “it was then that public opinion turned its back on it, when it learned that an international edition of its diary was being offered in pre-order by Amazon”.

“In the eyes of many Chinese users, a translation of Fang Fang’s critical testimony of what happened in Wuhan during the epidemic will only serve to give more ammunition to China’s opponents,” the portal said.

The author suffered strong criticism, with some even considering that “she was using her fame to capitalize on a tragedy”.

“She is taking advantage of this moment of national crisis and is profiting. This is negligible,” said a user of the social network Weibo.

Anger at the writer is fueled by the fact that the book was published by the American publisher HarperCollins, at a time of growing tension between Washington and Beijing.

Chinese officials have implemented very strict measures and used controversial technological tools to control infections.

The Chinese state press also made its position on Fang Fang very clear.

“Her global rise fueled by foreign media has raised fears in China that the writer could simply become another useful tool for the West to sabotage the efforts of the Chinese people,” said a statement in the official Global Times newspaper.

“Her diary shows only the dark side of Wuhan, ignoring the efforts of local citizens and broad support across the country,” he adds.

‘Not everything is conspiracy’

Fang Fang was unmoved by the criticism.

“If people with ulterior motives abroad want to use the book that way deliberately, they will do it anyway. Should we stop publishing it simply because someone wants to use it inappropriately?” She asked.

“Not everything is a conspiracy. I am elderly and I can’t even read in other languages. If people abroad want to create a plot, it would be better if they conspired with someone stronger, right?”

The author regretted the attitude she found in the middle of the crisis that affected Wuhan and the whole world. “When such a moderate record cannot be tolerated and arouses the hatred of so many people, it causes countless people to be in a state of fear.”

Wuhan was where it all started

How was the book rated?

It is still difficult to know what critics and experts think, since the book was published last Friday.

The American newspaper The New York Times highlighted her “raw honesty”, saying “she could have lived with resignation during the quarantine, but she writes bold sentences”.

The American radio station NPR points out that the diary is “a document about the trivial, tragic and absurd in Wuhan during the 76 days of confinement”, but regrets that the English translation is unable to “capture the multidimensionality” present in the original publication in Chinese.

On Amazon, however, the book has received several negative reviews, one of which says the text offers “totally false information”.

On the other hand, a user praised the work, saying that “it provides a window to see what it was like to live in a city that was being observed across the planet”.

