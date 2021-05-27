The writer of the new Superman movie is silent

The writer Ta-Nehisi Coates says goodbye to the Black Panther comic collection at Marvel Comics, but a new future opens up for him. Among other things, because he is responsible for writing the new superman movie. A film that has a new and different note that will be the first time we have Superman played by a black actor in the cinema.

There aren’t many details about this movie yet. It is too early for them to say too much. There are even doubts, since each one gives an interpretation, if we are talking about a new character but with a story similar to Kal-El’s or a change that is going to be made on the character. In fact, the situation is such right now that not even the writer wants to talk about it.

In an interview dedicated to talking about his final stage with the hero of Wakanda, they have also asked him about the Superman movie, about what he could say to tell and Coates has closed in band. Not only is the project in the early stages, but he is of the opinion that it should remain silent until after the film is released, so as not to generate confused ideas in the public mind.

Nothing you can say will be helpful here. Absolutely nothing. Nothing I can say will improve the final reception of this film. I want people to have their own experience with art, and I don’t want to step on it. I don’t want to be heard. I don’t want to be seen. As much as possible, I don’t want to be seen. I want you to see what we finally produce. And so what I’m trying to do is… I’m not even being shy here. We live in an age where people – because you have social media and you can share so much – the instinct when you’re creating is to let the fans in on the process, see where you’re going. And I may do it later. That might be something later that I would do, but I worry about being unfair to art. I worry that you are, even accidentally, sowing ideas in people’s heads. Now look, there is a point where you have trailers and things where I’m going to have to talk about it, but If it was up to me, I would never say anything until it was released and seen and consumed and all that. I don’t want to get in the way. I want Superman to have his chance.

Let us remember that behind this film there is also JJ Abrams. From what was said, the idea is to place the film in a separate land from the rest of DC superheroes, at least for the moment, similar to how “Joker” is on one Earth or “The Batman” on another. This project is still undated, but it would be one of the studio’s future projects.

Via information | Polygon