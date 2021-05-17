The writer of Loki raised it as “the best series in history”

We continue talking about that special that Entertainment Weekly magazine has dedicated to the series “Loki”. After that striking detail that the team of the series has been inspired by the Teletubbies, among other things, for the series, now we go to other elements. The printed version of the magazine allows us to read the full statements of what the digital version has already advanced about what was the most exciting of the series for the main writer.

The article states that the series begins with “AVT, an organization charged with safeguarding the timeline, arresting this Variant Loki because they want his help to fix all the temporary problems he created while on the run with the Tesseract.”

The main screenwriter of the Marvel series, Michael waldron, talks about his proposal inside the publication, being very sure of it. The writer fully trusted his vision when he proposed it to Marvel and even calls it the best series ever. At least he did it for that purpose:

What if it was the best series ever? ” I think that was literally my approach. My proposal for the series was a kind of big, crazy and fun adventure.

Director Kate Herron went on to explain that centering the Disney + series around a pre-redemption variant of Tom Hiddleston’s God of Mischief has allowed us to explore “what makes us really good or really bad.”

Again in the words of the writer, Loki’s identity will be key throughout this series, and we expand his statements about how AVT was one of the things he was most excited about in this series by allowing:

Loki is a character who always faces his own identity, and AVT, by virtue of what they do, is especially suitable for hold a mirror for Loki and make him really face what he is and what he’s supposed to be. AVT is a whole new world [con] a new cast of characters, and that’s the most exciting thing about the series: building a new corner of the MCU.

Via information | Entertainment Weekly