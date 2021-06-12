The writer of Loki advances the confrontation with the villain of the series

The promotional materials of “Loki“, The last release of Marvel Studios on the Disney + platform, they advanced a hooded figure that acted as the villain of the Marvel series. Obviously, his identity is one of the great mysteries of the series, but the main writer has spoken of him in a new interview.

Notice of SPOILERS from the end of the first episode of Loki

The end of the first chapter left us the revelation that this great villain after the series is really Loki. Or at least a version of it. It is still to know more about this villain, as his objectives, and it is in this context where the statements of Michael Waldron.

The screenwriter compared the great villain of the series with the god of deception, comparing narcissism and the ways of stealing from both when explaining how the version of Loki who acts as the protagonist of the series should feel.

Loki is the ultimate narcissist, ”Waldron added. I think there’s probably no one that threatens you more than the idea that ‘Maybe there’s a better me out there that’s one step ahead of AVT, these guys I couldn’t get over’, so it’s safe to say that he’s going to have a certain thorn in with whoever this other Loki is.

It is possible that the variant they are hunting, and we are already entering pure speculation territory, is a future version of this Loki, one who tries to escape and fix the mistakes he has made or who tries to consolidate his ability to conquer the kingdoms. It could also be a different variant of LokiEither one from a different timeline unknown until now or even a version of this variant. A popular theory suggests that it could be Lady Loki or another version of Loki from the comic book universe.

It neither confirms nor denies the participation of Richard E. Grant

In this interview, the writer is also asked about the participation of actor Richard E. Grant. He prefers neither to confirm nor to deny his participation, and simply invites us to watch the series and discover it for ourselves:

Nobody wants to hear me say who Richard E. Grant is playing. We’re lucky to have him on the show, if he is, I heard he could be, ”Waldron says of Grant. So I think everyone should see it and find out. Like Loki himself, we wanted the experience of watching the series to be unexpected and to constantly change shape.

