The writer of ‘Justice League’ was so angry about the version of Joss Whedon that he wanted to erase his name

Since ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ came to HBO, the main people affected by Zack Snyder’s departure from the filming of the film and subsequent takeover by Joss Whedon and Warner executives have begun to speak openly Bros. Snyder himself and Ray Fisher have detailed how they felt betrayed by the studio, which was looking for a lighter and more optimistic version that would achieve the box office results that the competition was achieving. Now it is Chris Terrio, the writer of ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’ and ‘Justice League’, who is sincere in an interview with Vanity Fair in which it is clear that he is very angry with Warner. He goes on to say that the theatrical version “is an act of vandalism. Zack may be too chivalrous to say it, but I’m not.”

Terrio claims to be “happy and relieved” that people were finally able to see what the real plans were with the Justice League thanks to the Snyder Cut and explains: “Nothing was done cynically or to make money or as an attempt to sell. Happy meal toys. It was personal for me, for Zack and for a lot of the actors. ” He is glad that people can see the original Cyborg arc, “a lot of my heart and my life went into that story.” He says that Ray Fisher put a lot of effort into writing the character with Terrio: “We took long walks talking about Cyborg and the responsibility of introducing the first black DC superhero on screen. It was a great responsibility that we both understood and took very seriously. I laughed”. Gal Gadot also wrote to her with ideas to do more justice to Wonder Woman.

However, the screenwriter remembers that when Snyder left the studio they told him “we’ll take care of it” and he had no say in the montage that hit theaters. “I went into depression when the movie was taken from us and rewritten, but I didn’t feel entitled to be depressed, because Zack and Debbie were dealing with a family tragedy. Compared to that, losing the movie you wrote seems like nothing at all. But it hurt. It hurts to think that I cared so much about those characters and didn’t work on anything else for so long. “The anger grew when he saw Whedon’s cut a few weeks before its release:”I immediately called my lawyer and said, ‘I want to remove my name from the film.’He explains that he did not do it because it would have involved removing all the copies that were already made and it would have created an advertising and press chaos that would not only have affected Warner, but also the crew and the actors.

The problems with ‘Batman v Superman’

The screenwriter says that in fact he had already left his work quite disappointed in ‘Batman v Superman’, which he joined at the request of Ben Affleck, with whom he had worked on ‘Argo’. “I wouldn’t have called it ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.’ I don’t know exactly who called it that, but I suspect it was the studio and I suspect it was marketing, to be honest. It may have been the first step towards animosity against the film. (…) The intention of the movie was to do something interesting, dark and complex, not a Las Vegas or WWE fight“He claims to have been very proud of his script” but it turns out that when you take away the 30 minutes that give the characters motivation for climax, the movie doesn’t work. As we’ve learned from both versions of ‘Justice League’, you can’t just skip the characters and think that the audience will care about the visuals. That was fixed with the extended version. “He believes that these tweaks to his story without his permission end up greatly affecting the perception that critics have of his work:”Once the critics decide that the movie is incoherent, everything starts to pile up. They start attacking everything. (…) Everything was attacked because critics questioned the reasons behind the film. And to some extent I don’t blame them. Marketing promised them a headless fighting movie and any attempt to do something real or complicated was met with anger or vitriol because audiences did not assume good intentions. “Chris Terrio defends himself against criticism about how dark his films are from DC revealing that a previous draft in which he did not participate had a much more beastly Batman: “not only did he mark criminals with the bat, he ended the film by marking Lex Luthor.”

Why did he come back in ‘Justice League’ then? “I agreed to write ‘Justice League’ because I wanted the opportunity to write these characters with love and hope after going through the darkness of ‘Batman v Superman’. The end of my version of ‘Batman v Superman’ includes Bruce seeing the error in his attitude and promising to change. It’s the return to consciousness after an ethical nightmare. And in ‘Justice League,’ Bruce does better. ” But he explains that from the beginning of the project “there was a climate of fear in the study” and decisions were being made “based on arbitrary metrics that had nothing to do with the stories being told”. He recalls once he had to go to an event with the actors and filmmakers to sell the plans to investors: “They were making the big decisions, not the executives, the Wall Street guys.” One of them even began to explain how he had to write Batman. He agreed to write ‘Justice League’ in a lighter tone, which is the one we see in the Snyder Cut.

While Zack Snyder has no complaints, although he claims that they differ in quite a few things but thanks him for a more visual point of view in contrast to his writing, he does have criticism against Kevin Tsujihara, the president of Warner Bros. at the time, who does not gave only guidelines to make a coherent film with the film that came before (‘Wonder Woman’) and the one that would come after (‘Aquaman’), nor did he consult the order in which they should be released: “The script for ‘Wonder Woman’ it wasn’t even finished when I wrote ‘Justice League’. So I had no basis for writing Wonder Woman beyond ‘Batman / Superman’. Themyscira didn’t even exist. They never taught me anything. I didn’t know if people could speak underneath That’s something I had to ask, because I didn’t know if I could do underwater scenes with Aquaman and the Atlanteans … So in ‘Justice League’ I needed to introduce three characters, I had to create a long mythology for the DC universe. He had to resurrect Superman because he was dead at the end of the last movie. I don’t know how you can do all that in less than two hours. Perhaps the premiere of 2017 proves that you could not“On Geoff Johns he limits himself to saying that he was always good to him and that he admires him as a comic book writer, but that it is” thorny territory “when a screenwriter also makes executive decisions. Says he never spoke to Joss Whedon, and although he contacted him when he entered the project, he never responded.

And although he knows that he cannot make a movie that pleases everyone, says he can accept criticism of the Snyder Cut “because it is a real criticism of my work. That’s fair”.