The writer of Black Widow felt guilty after writing this scene

Why did Black Widow screenwriter Eric Pearson feel guilty after writing the film’s post-credits scene? (Spoilers notice)

Sometimes a screenwriter sits at a movie premiere and watches a movie that doesn’t really reflect their work. That’s not the case for veteran Marvel screenwriter Eric Pearson, who has been fortunate enough to be intimately involved in projects like Thor: Ragnarok and Black Widow, spent time on set and in rehearsals for both films, allowing him to write best for stars Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbor, and Rachel Weisz.

At one point, Pearson found himself at a table with the four protagonists, each of them shouting ideas for the family reunion scene. Pearson left to write, and when he returned, he was asked by the film’s director Cate Shortland to put his ideas into practice in front of the cast, a stressful proposition for someone who doesn’t consider himself a good actor. This wasn’t the only time the screenwriter had to act on set. In another case, Pearson read lines instead of OT Fagbenle (Mason) who was ill the day the team filmed the moment Mason and Natasha Romanoff argue about how to pronounce Budapest.

Although Pearson is rooted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, even he doesn’t have all the information as to where the MCU will go. When he wrote the post-credits scene involving Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Pearson was not told where the MCU would go after Yelena received her next target: Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye.

“I was like, ‘Who am I fucking? Something is happening! I don’t have an answer for this, ‘”Eric Pearson told The Hollywood Reporter. “They would tell me, ‘It’s not necessary. Let’s figure that out. ‘ I remember writing it and feeling super guilty. ‘I hope that any writer who is working on this next chapter is fine with what I have done to them.’

Pearson appeared as part of the Marvel Studios Writers Program and went on to work on ABC’s Agent Carter and also did uncredited work on Ant-Man and Avengers: Infinity War, among others. Those who work with Pearson are quick to highlight his ability to combine humor and heart.

“He’s an incredible screenwriter,” Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige told THR at the premiere of a Black Widow fan event in Los Angeles in June. “It brings humor, stakes and excitement, which you need at Marvel. I hope to have many more with Mr. Pearson. “

Pearson is credited with being the only screenwriter for Black Widow, a milestone considering the number of screenwriters who often participate in these types of productions.

You can read THR’s interview with the scriptwriter at the following link. Black Widow is now in theaters and available with premium access on Disney +.