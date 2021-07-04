The Wrecking Squad Rumored to Appear in the She-Hulk Series

The she-hulk series that Marvel Studios is preparing for the Disney + streaming platform could have more villains than just Titania, who is said to be played by Jameela Jamil. The new rumor that reaches the Internet places the well-known group of The Wrecking Crew as part of the cast of characters in the series.

It is not explained in what quality they will appear, that is, if they will be great villains or even in how many episodes they will appear (remember that the series will have at least 8 episodes). It would also be to know which versions of these characters would form the version that we would see in the Marvel series.

The Wrecking Crew, created by Len Wein and Sal Buscema, first appeared in The Defenders # 17 in 1974 and originally consisted of four members: Wrecker, Thunderball, Bulldozer, and Piledriver. This lineup of characters has been changing over the years. The original group received powers when their leader Dirk Garthwaite (Wrecker) found a lever enchanted by Asgardian magic and shared his gifts with his three companions. Thus they formed this lineup of villains who have faced a multitude of superheroes over the years, such as the Avengers, Thor, Spider-Man, The Hulk, Doctor Strange, Daredevil or Punisher, among others.

This information comes from the recently launched Cosmic Circus website, but it should be clarified that the information really comes from Lizzie Hill, an insider who has usually been working closely with Charles Murphy, and who in the past has received exclusive information and tips. However, we must continue treating it as a rumor.

Along with this, it is said that the singer Megan Thee Stallion will have an appearance playing herself in the series. Also, they do not qualify her appearance as a cameo, but instead she will appear in multiple episodes, which could almost place her as a recurring character. This information comes from the Everything Always YouTube channel.

The series is currently in the filming phase, and has no release date set. In the series we will have Tatiana Maslany in the title role, in addition to the returns of Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner / Hulk and Tim Roth returns as Emil Blonsky / Abomination.

Via information | Cosmic circus