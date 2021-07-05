The Wrecking Squad could appear in She-hulk

It is rumored that we could see the debut of the demolition squad in the Disney + series She-Hulk.

There’s a lot of hype surrounding the She-Hulk TV series coming to Disney +, and while we know Jennifer Walters will face Titania and Abomination, there’s still a lot that hasn’t been revealed about the legal drama / comedy. Now, however, it is rumored that we could see the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of The Wrecking Squad.

According to The Cosmic Circus, the quartet of supervillains will appear in She-Hulk, and that is something that many fans have been waiting for for a long time to happen.

The group made their debut on the pages of Defenders No. 17 in 1974, Wrecker, Thunderball, Bulldozer and Piledriver were created by Len Wein and Sal Buscema. The group is formed in prison, when Dr. Eliot Franklin asks Dirk Garthwaite (The Demolisher) to help him recover a gamma bomb that he had designed, with the intention of kidnapping New York and asking for a ransom of millions of dollars. .

Garthwaite manages to retrieve his enchanted lever (with Asgardian magic), and during a lightning storm he asks Franklin and his fellow inmates, Henry Camp and Brian Calusky to grab the lever at the same time. Lightning strikes the lever and transforms the four men into the Wrecking Squad. They immediately escape from prison and in the course of the search for the gamma bomb they are defeated by The Defenders and Luke Cage.

Tatiana Maslany will play the main character in She-Hulk, while Mark Ruffalo will reprise the role of Hulk. Tim Roth returns as Abomination, while Jameela Jamil was recently cast as Titania. Ginger Gonzaga and Renée Elise Goldsberry have also joined the series as characters yet to be revealed.

She-Hulk is expected to debut on Disney + in 2022.