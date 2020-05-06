The championship has revealed its return plans for this season

On May 15, the Government of Kenya will announce new measures

The World Rally Championship has announced its plans for this season: the objective is to return to action in July, on the occasion of the Safari Rally, and then continue in Finland as planned, as long as the Covid-19 coronavirus allows it.

Recall that the World Cup season started in January with the legendary Monte Carlo Rally and the dates of Sweden and Mexico were also contested – albeit with many difficulties and ‘cuts’.

From there, Argentina and Sardinia were postponed; Portugal, permanently canceled. The test to which everyone pointed out as a possible return – despite the fact that he was also on the razor’s edge due to the locust plague – was the Safari, and the WRC has been in charge of confirming it.

The aim of the championship is to return to Kenya, which is scheduled for mid-July –from 16 to 19–. However, they still do not want to launch the bells on the fly and will wait for the update of national measures that the Government of Kenya will present on May 15, after a detailed analysis of the coronavirus situation.

After the Safari would come Finland –6 to 9 August–, which is also in serious danger of being suspended but has an ace up its sleeve: it could be postponed to September or October; later New Zealand –3 to 6 September–, which is also in a difficult situation and even its national rally competition has already canceled the season.

As for the last four events of the year – Turkey, Germany, Great Britain and Japan – the promoter of the WRC hopes to be able to celebrate them normally. On the other hand, the two deferred, Argentina and Italy, are still looking for a date.

In addition, from the organization of the championship they advise: if necessary, they can change the format of the rallies, the championship requirements, logistics and apply other measures, such as social distancing or the obligation to deliver medical certificates.

RELEASE:

“Our goal now is to continue monitoring as best we can with the evolution of the situation around the pandemic and government restrictions.”

“No decision will be made on the dates of the rallies before updates are available on the respective emergency situation. There is a duty of care with all stakeholders, including fans, drivers, teams, the media communication, providers and others, to protect not only ourselves but also the community at large, and this remains our primary goal. ”

“We remain committed to continuing as much testing as we can, either on its current date or, when possible, on a rescheduled date.”

“There remains a constant dialogue between the FIA, the WRC promoter, the teams and the organizers of the events to evaluate all the options to carry out the events, including but not limited to:

Test format – days of competition, overlapping races or competitive distance. Championship requirements – count tests and points. Logistics – facilities, places and transportation. Any necessary social, health, safety, and medical requirements for competitors, teams, the media, and spectators.

“The FIA ​​and the WRC promoter remain focused on the need to keep professional and private teams / clients, drivers and sponsors engaged and viable continuing concerns about when the season may resume.”

