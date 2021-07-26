The WRC insists on the Rally of Japan and Monza already warms up on the band

The WRC still has five rallies to play to complete its 2021 schedule. They are Belgium, Greece – it proves that it already acts as a replacement – Finland, Spain and Japan. While both the FIA ​​and the WRC promoter remain on their firm goal of pushing the full schedule forward, doubts about the Rally Japan dispute are getting bigger and bigger. Although the Olympic Games are being played without an audience in Tokyo, several major events associated with the world of motorsport that were to be held in the country have already been canceled. And in this scenario, The questions about the Japanese test do not stop growing.

The cancellations of the 6 Hours of Fuji of the WEC and the Japanese GP of MotoGP they do not draw the best of prospects for a Rally Japan. The mobility restrictions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic continue to grow and the return of the World Rally Championship to the country seems increasingly difficult. In this regard, it should be remembered that Rally Japan is scheduled for the week of November 11-14. In the event of cancellation and taking into account that the RACC de Catalunya will take place in mid-October, the FIA ​​and the WRC promoter still have room to find a substitute event.

Sébastien Ogier exits Rally Estonia with a strengthened WRC leadRead news

In fact, if Rally Japan is finally canceled, Monza has many ballots to occupy the space of the Japanese appointment. The experience of the 2020 edition of the Monza Rally was positive and it is one of the wild card events managed by the FIA ​​and the WRC promoter to close the 2021 calendar. Since the completion of the Rally Estonia, the option of Monza has not made more than gaining strength and the Lombard appointment wins integers to close the season as it happened last year. The fact that it is an asphalt appointment further reinforces this theory in the event of a Japanese loss.