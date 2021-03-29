The wrapper of a sandwich, guilty of the abandonment of Alonso in Bahrain

The face with which Fernando Alonso got into the box after leaving in the Bahrain GP says it all. Frustrated, disappointed, and with a bad taste in his mouth, his return to Formula 1 It did not end as he expected.

Beyond the performance of the Alpine A521 it is far from being good and that it would have been difficult to score, as he himself admitted, it cannot be denied that he had bad luck. The reason he dropped out of the race was a sudden overheating of the rear brakes, one of the most serious problems that can occur in an F1. A brake failure at the end of the straight and a serious accident is guaranteed.

Behind that problem there was not a mechanical breakdown, a bad assembly or a technical factor, but something much more prosaic: got a sandwich wrap into the brake jack and stuck it. He confirmed it after the race Marcin budkowski, executive director of Alpine.

“After the second (pit) stop, a sandwich wrap got stuck in the rear brake duct of Fernando’s car, leading to high temperatures and some damage to the brake system, so we removed it for reasons of security. It was a very unfortunate first race for Fernando. considering how strong he looked, “admitted the leader.

The 2021 F1 season got off to an epic start in Bahrain 👌 There were so many best bits – watch them all now! 🍿 ⬇️ # BahrainGP 🇧🇭 # F1 – Formula 1 (@ F1) March 28, 2021

Despite everything, Alonso left good feelings on his first weekend in Formula 1 after more than two years. The classification, in which he got 9th, and an exit in which he confirmed that he still has the touch, where he overtook several pilots on the outside included Carlos Sainz, they are the positive side you can take out of Bahrain.