The worst year in human history is not the one you think

If anyone wondered what it was the worst year in the history of mankind, what would? 1347 was bad enough, because it is the year that the Black Death seriously hit Europe. They could also be any of the years of the Holocaust, between 1941 and 1945. Or 1918, the year of the beginning of the Spanish flu pandemic that killed up to 100 million people; even the current coronavirus pandemic still pales in comparison to that tragedy.

But as Science Alert collects in an article, none of those are the worst.

Turns out, the worst year of all was one most people probably didn’t even think about: 536 AD C.

“It was the beginning of one of the worst periods to be alive, if not the worst year,” said the medieval archaeologist and historian at Harvard University. Michael McCormick. An article by his team on the subject does not see signs of economic recovery until 640.

536 was the tenth year of the reign of the Byzantine emperor Justinian the Great, And there wasn’t much going on other than the regular boring skirmishes. No unusually large pests or genocides.

But something strange was happening in the sky: a mysterious dusty mist appeared that blocked the sun, causing temperatures to drop and unleashing years of chaos around the world: drought, poor harvests, snow in summer in China and widespread famine.

“And it happened during this year that the most terrible omen took place,” wrote the Byzantine historian Procopius, “because the sun emitted its dull light, like the moon, throughout this year, and it was very similar to the sun in eclipse, because the rays it cast were neither clear nor the ones it usually casts.”

There is evidence to suggest that they were catastrophic volcanic eruptions the culprits, not just in Antarctica’s ice cores and Greenland’s tree rings, but in the effects of subsequent volcanic events, which also caused short-term global cooling and devastating famine.

In 2018, a very detailed analysis of the ice core of the Colle Gnifetti glacier on the border between Switzerland and Italy he shed new information about the century of affliction in which the world sank.

Ice cores are a fantastic archaeological resource, as permanent ice deposits gradually accumulate through annual snowfall. This means that you can find the ice bin for a given year and observe what was happening in the atmosphere.

In 536, volcanic ash and debris, called tephra, mixed with the ice sheet, indicating a major volcanic event. The ice cores of Greenland and Antarctica showed evidence of a second eruption in 540, which would have prolonged the misery. And then in 541, Justinian’s plague arose, and everything went from bad to worse.

But around the year 640 AD. C., the researchers noticed a sign of renewal in the ice: lead. Lead contamination is not the best thing out there. That’s what it means: that humans they had begun to mine and melt silver from lead ore. Then there was another peak in 660 and another in 695. Humans minted silver coins.

“This unambiguously shows that, along with any residual reserves of Roman bullion and imported metal, the new mining facilitated the production of the latest post-Roman gold coins, debased with increasing amounts of silver, and the new silver coins that replaced them“say the researchers.

“High-resolution ice core logging offers a new and independent chronology for renewed silver production in the early medieval west, “they add.

In short, the economy was recovering, and it had only been about a hundred years. Interestingly, the ice core also shows a collapse in lead contamination around the years 1349 to 1353. This exactly matches the chronology of the Black Death, and the researchers used it as a marker to determine that they were estimating the correct years for volcanic markers and pollution peaks.