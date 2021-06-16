“The worst thing was not being there when my parents met Kepa”

Jon rahm appeared before the media in Torrey pines, headquarters of US Open golf, for the first time since testing positive on the third day of the Memorial Tournament on Dublin (Ohio) and they prevented him from going out to play on Sunday when he was leading with six strokes of advantage. A hard blow that the Basque has taken the best possible.

According to the ‘tengolf.es’ portal, the first thing Barrika did after finding out the positive was to make sure that all the contacts he had had in the previous fifteen days were fine. Then he traveled to his home in Scottsdale, Arizona, as soon as he could on a private flight and isolated himself.

“My great obsession at that time, what scared me the most, was being able to infect my son, Kepa”Jon explained to the media on the South Course. For Rahm the worst of the positive was not being able to be present when His parents, Angela and Edorta, who traveled to Arizona from Spain after the Memorial, met their son for the first time. “Golf is secondary when we talk about these things. That is what has hurt me the most. Losing that moment is very hard, but it is what it is, “he said.

Rahm explained that he saw the end of the Memorial “as a golfer. It was a good show, they all played very well, a nice tiebreaker and, I’ll be honest, I was also watching to see if any of them reached -18 (the result he had when it ended on Saturday) … Somehow, seeing that Nobody approached, I consider it a moral victory ”, he joked to the laughter of the journalists.

This is a Grand Slam and what you have to be ready is to go out and play on Thursday and do your best, without excuses

On the same Saturday at the Memorial, after playing, a test was done again and it was positive again. Then one was made every day since Tuesday. On Thursday he gave the first negative, in a test that a doctor did at his home, so as not to have to travel and put other people at risk, and on Friday he took the second test. At night they told him that he was negative again and he received ‘freedom’. The same Saturday he was already giving balls.

With the two negatives, Rahm gained a couple of days of preparation. “If it doesn’t happen, I should have traveled on Tuesday morning at 7:00 am and I don’t think I would have had the correct preparation for a US Open. With the negatives there is no complaint. I am also lucky that it is a field that I know very well. From tee to green nothing changes, so I am mainly using practice sessions to catch the speed of the greens and touch from the rough around the green ”, he highlighted. “This is a Grand Slam and what you have to be ready is to go out and play on Thursday and do your best, without excuses. I do not think that Tiger Woods in 2008, as I had my knee, it was in the best condition … and what happened happened ”(the world No. 1 made a galactic putt in 18 to tie with Rocco Mediate, and then defeat him in the playoff).

Jon admitted that once what happened happened, he regretted not getting vaccinated sooner. “It is clear that I would have liked to do them a few days before, but honestly I did not have it in my head. I was just thinking about preparing for the PGA and the Memorial and it didn’t even occur to me. Now, of course, I would have liked to do it before, but it is what it is. We are in a free country and everyone can do whatever they want, but I recommend that people get vaccinated, so I think we can all recover normality faster, ”said the Basque.

Finally, Rahm pointed out that “this is a US Open and we are used to the luck factor around the green and on the green. In addition, what you have to do is be on the street so you don’t have to worry. Maybe it is not the best to be seven or eight days without touching a club before a US Open, but the last thing I did was play very well golf and I feel confident, especially with the new putt ”.