Defender Chiellini started promoting the book of his autobiography that will be released in the next few days, but he has already revealed some episodes that will be part of the work, in an interview for “La Repubblica”. The defender said that there are two very controversial players and that they are among the worst with whom he has played in his career: Balotelli and Felipe Melo.

Chiellini made harsh criticisms of Balotelli and Felipe Melo in his book (Photo: Gabriel Bouys / .)

– Balotelli is a negative person who has no respect for the group. At the 2013 Confederations Cup he didn’t help us at all. However, the worst was Felipe Melo: the worst of the worst. I can’t stand people who have no respect and who are always against it. You are always on the verge of fighting with him. I told the leaders that he was a rotten apple.

The player, who is captain of the Italian national team, also said that the team he hates the most is Inter Milan.

– I have a sports hatred for Inter like (Michael) Jordan hates the (Detroit) Pistons. However, when we are off the field, we get together. When I broke my knee, the message that made me most happy was Javier Zanetti.

The Juventus veteran also said that he was surprised by Higuaín, as he hated him as a rival, but that the Argentine was different from usual strikers. Chiellini said shirt number nine is generous and needs affection to nurture its potential. The statements come amid controversy over the center forward’s stay in Turin.

After the repercussion, the Brazilian answered Chiellini to the website of “La Gazzetta dello Sport”.

– When I was in Turin, I never disrespected anyone: my teammates, managers, Juventus. It is very easy to speak ill of others in a book. Maybe this “defender” is angry with me, because when I went to Galatasaray, we won (they) in the Champions League. Or because Inter won everything and I’m an interist. We beat Italy 3-0 at the Confederations Cup in 2009. At the international level, (Chiellini) never won anything – said Felipe Melo.

