the worst of Covid-19 is over

Bankinter increases its profit by 14%: the worst of Covid-19 has passed

Bankinter considers that the worst times of the pandemic crisis have been left behind in the effect on its accounts, since, at least for the moment, it does not plan to provide more provisions to deal with its non-performing loans. Its delinquency level fell by 21 basis points and its profit rose 14%, beating what the market expected and presenting its first year-on-year increase in earnings since the start of the pandemic crisis.

The most discordant part, despite the good figures and that was what the market read with those 1.35% drops that the value suffered at the close of yesterday, are due to a reading of financial margins still reduced.

With two significant announcements: one from the entity’s Shareholders’ Meeting a couple of days ago: it is expected that when the ECB gives the go-ahead, after September, the bank will allocate up to 50% of the profit to the dividend. The other, argued by the CFO Jacobo Díaz, because CEO Maria Dolores Dancausa has the coronavirus, is that they do not plan to cut their staff in the present or in the future.

Bankinter results

Source: Bankinter

In its price graph we see the market’s punishment in the face of its results with a fall of 1.36% and little by little it moves away from its best levels of the year with a cut of 5.7% since last March 24, in the last month. Despite this, it continues to be one of the best performing stocks on the Ibex so far this year with an advance of 26%.

By the way, the hedge fund AQR Capital Management attacks again after taking short positions on the value of half a percentage point over the value last March. On April 20, it reduced it slightly to 0.59% of its capital.

Bankinter price analysis

While this week we have learned that in its IPO Línea Directa will be the Ibex 35 for one day. And it is that the Technical Advisory Committee of the selective will make a double adjustment when the market closes on April 28, with effect for the following day. On April 29, the Ibex will provisionally have 36 shares by including the 898.86 million shares of Línea Directa in its market launch. These are those that correspond to Bankinter shareholders, as the exchange has been established. In turn, that price will be discounted from that of the bank’s shares.

The exchange that has been set is for one Línea Directa share for each one of Bankinter, so that the shareholders of the financial entity will have 82.6% of the insurer. And since it is actually a kind of splitting of Bankinter, that first day they will be trading on the selective so that it has a neutral effect on portfolios. Of course, already on April 30, after the adjustment to the day before the market close, Línea Directa will be excluded and will be listed on the Continuous, while the bank index will be adjusted in the same terms.

Bankinter “cedes short-term positions, approaching (1) the secondary or medium-term rising guideline and (2) the simple moving average of 40 periods or the medium term. The corrective process is not supported by an increase in contracting activity, which reduces its potential in the face of a change in trend in the short / medium term, a scenario that will not begin to develop as long as the price does not violate the projected support from of the 5.43 euros per share ”, as pointed out by the technical analyst of Investment Strategies, José Antonio González.

Bankinter on daily chart with average amplitude range in percentage, MACD oscillator and trading volume

Bankinter technical analysis

The technical indicators of Investment Strategies show a total score for Bankinter of 8.5 out of 10 possible points. With decreasing medium-term volume and increasing long-term amplitude range, in the most favorable we find that the trend is upward in both aspects for the value, that its total moment, both slow and fast, is positive and that the long-term volume it is growing. To this is added that volatility, in the medium term, is decreasing.

