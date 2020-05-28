The global coronavirus pandemic COVID-19 caused thousands of health professionals to work against the clock in search of creating a medicine or vaccine that would definitively combat the spread of the virus..

In that context, A group of Chinese scientists from Guangzhou Medical University first detected live SARS-CoV-2 in patients who died from Covid-19..

The funny thing is that researchers They found the virus samples in the fecal matter of the victims.

The discovery suggests that coronavirus can also be transmitted through inhalation of infected excreta particles.

The first conclusions

“Isolation of infectious SARS-CoV-2 in the stool indicates the possibility of faecal-oral transmission or faecal-respiratory transmission through aerosol faeces“Highlighted the authors of the research.

The work, published in Emerging Infectious Diseases and disclosed by the RT site, detailed that, People are usually infected after a sick person coughs or sneezes by spraying tiny droplets that carry viruses into the air and are inhaled by others..

However, Chinese researchers stressed that they found fragments of the virus’s genetic material in fecal samples from about a dozen patients..

The begining of everything

Chinese experts pointed out that the discovery came from testing a 78-year-old man, who had tested positive for coronavirus earlier this year.

It was hospitalized in Guangzhou on January 17 with cough, irregular fever and abnormal chest CT scans.

As the released report expands, five days later, his condition worsened and he had to be connected to an artificial respirator.

The tests detected the ribonucleic acid (RNA) of the virus in four faecal samples that were collected between January 27 and February 7. The man finally passed away on February 20.

How did the work continue

Chinese scientists they then decided to collect fecal samples from 27 other patients. Of that total, about 11 contained viral RNA.

Further, Researchers isolated live SARS-CoV-2 in samples from two patients. “This indicates that infectious virus in feces is a common manifestation of Covid-19”, Highlights the study.

Other indications

On the other hand, stool samples collected 17 to 28 days after symptoms had higher virus DNA loads than respiratory samples.

Live virus could not be isolated from faecal samples collected after 28 days. However, viral RNA was found, meaning only RNA fragments, not infectious viruses.