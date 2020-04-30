Complementing the analysis of the state of fixed broadband, it is time to analyze the CNMC’s official data on the evolution of mobile lines this time corresponding to the month of January 2020 which has allowed the market to grow 2.2% more than a year ago to reach 54.63 million lines after gaining 65,487 lines last month, due to the fact that the increase of 110,104 contract lines has offset the loss of 44,617 lines of prepaid card.

This time, the poor results obtained in fiber have also weighed down the results of Orange to its worst figure in history, while the same does not happen in Movistar, which despite losing more than 10,000 broadband lines, manages to win 25,000 mobile lines in portability. But to analyze the trend of each operator with a more global vision, we are going to compare the results obtained during the last four years and the annual accumulated one.

Movistar achieved its best portability record in 16 months

The mobile portabilities in January reached more than 615,000 lines that they changed operator keeping the number, which is 2.8% less than the volume registered the previous year. But this time, it is Orange in the only one that lost mobile lines in portability, Vodafone stood by positively and Movistar achieved its best record since September 2018.

Of those who always win lines, January was also an especially good month for MásMóvil, which achieved its best record since April 2018 with nearly 58,000 lines won. In the case of independent OMVs, the lines gained in portability exceeded 33,000 lines.

Regarding the trend with respect to the same month of previous years, the highest collapse we find it in Orange, and to a lesser extent, there is also some wear and tear on the independent OMVs. The rest of the operators managed to improve the results.

MásMóvil devastated net profit of mobile lines

Portability data has a great influence and are usually the lines that provide the most value to operators, but the monthly net profit It also helps to know another point of view in the evolution of the total number of mobile lines of operators. In this case, in addition to the lines that change operator keeping the number, the unsubscribing lines (and they will not stop any other operator) and those that register with new number or associated with new services.

Despite the positive data collected by Movistar and Vodafone in portability, both operators they ended up losing total lines by more than 8,000 each, but we find the biggest crash in Orange, which registers its worst figure since May 2018. On the positive side, MásMóvil shot up above 100,000 lines won and Independent MVNOs reaped their best figure since May 2018.

Compared to the results obtained in previous years, only Movistar and Orange slowed down while the rest of the operators improved their trend in January 2020.

As a consequence of the previous data on net profit and the concentration of operators, the market shares that continue to close the gap between Movistar and Orange, which are 2.67 million apart, while Vodafone reduces the gap with Orange, separating nearly 1.15 million lines. MásMóvil, is on track to double its market share in four years and is 5.28 million lines to reach Vodafone.

