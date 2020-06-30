The coronavirus has not been defeated. On the contrary.

“The worst is yet to come,” said the director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, speaking of the atmosphere of global political division and fractures at the political level that hinder the fight against the pandemic.

“With this type of environment and conditions, we fear the worst,” he added.

“Six months have passed since the outbreak of the new coronavirus and the pandemic is far from over,” he said.

The number of deaths worldwide exceeds half a million, and the cases, the ten million in the first six months, a moment that the WHO wants to take advantage of to reinforce the care to save lives.

“Six months ago, no one could have imagined how our world – and our lives – would change so much with this new virus,” said the WHO chief.

“We all want it to end, we all want to return to our lives, but the harsh reality is that we are nowhere near this end,” he warned.

“Although many countries have made progress, globally the pandemic is accelerating,” he warned. “Most people are still susceptible (to getting it); the virus still has a lot of room to move around. “



.Brazil is the country in Latin America with the most cases and deaths.

Half of the world’s infections have been registered in the United States and Europe, but the number of infections is growing rapidly throughout the Americas.

In Latin America the rate of new infections has accelerated since mid-May, and is increasing especially in Brazil, Mexico and Chile, according to the WHO.

Tedros stressed the importance of tracing the contacts of those infected and announced that a WHO team will travel to China next week to investigate the origin of the virus, something that the United States, whose government has been very critical of the organization, demanded until the point of suspending financing and announcing the exit of the entity.

The director of the WHO emergency program, Mike RyanHe said there has been progress in working to find a vaccine, but there is no guarantee that it will be successful.