Brian May, John Deacon, Roger Taylor and Freddie Mercury, Queen, in 1976.

“Sorry, it’s not good enough.” This attack of sincerity by James Hetfield, singer and guitarist for Metallica, referring to the album by his group St. Anger, is not usual for rock stars. Their swollen ego prevents them from acknowledging that they ever stumbled, that they are human and they are wrong, even if they fill stadiums with 50,000 spectators. All these groups have signed masterpieces of music, albums that continue to spread pleasure every time they are heard. But we are not going to deal with those. This time we look at his slips, many times produced by comparing them with his magnificent works.

– The Beatles, ‘Yellow submarine’ (1969)

The Beatles were so visionary that they even left us an album to include in these lists. There hasn’t been a band that offered so much in such a short time. From time to time it must be remembered that the quartet was together for only ten years, and discographically it is reduced to eight, since they debuted in 1962 with Love me do. Twelve long albums make up his career, almost all masterpieces, and some (The White Album, Revolver, Sgt. Peppers …) above the masterpiece. Of all of them, Yellow submarine (1969) is the weakest. And with difference. It is an atypical album, since it collects the soundtrack of the movie of the same title. There are six compositions by the quartet and many other pieces by George Martin, the faithful producer of those from Liverpool. Of the six orthodox themes, two of them, the most famous, had already been edited, Yellow submarine and All you need is love. Therefore here what is judged are four themes. Little thing … for them. Because Oasis would have killed for songs like Hey bulldog or It’s all too much.

– Neil Young, ‘Le Noise’ (2010)

There is unanimity among the large group of Neil Young’s most rocker followers to belittle his stage of electronic experimentation. They focus on a 1982 album, Trans, which Young composed after experimenting with technology to communicate with his son Ben, suffering from cerebral palsy. As much as guitar lovers are determined, Trans is far from being a better album. The use of the electronic bases and the vocoder (yes, that contraption that today is essential in the best-selling pop) are at the service of songs, some of them important. There is another trend in the troubled Young universe which is to praise 2010’s Le Noise, an album that was enthusiastically embraced by postmodernism. The Canadian recorded it with producer Daniel Lanois. His avant-garde proposal was highlighted. The problem is that it is tremendously boring.

– Rolling Stones, ‘Bridges to Babylon’ (1997)

The Rolling Stones problem is none other than their supposed virtue: longevity. In such a long race there must be slips. Years ago Black and blue (1976) was spoken of as his worst work, but over time this work even appears in the lists of the ten best of the Stones. Curious. The Rolling Stones haven’t recorded a notable album since Tattoo You (1981), and we’re talking about almost 40 years ago. It is also true that in four decades they have only edited six with their own material. Of that half dozen the worst is Bridges of Babylon, a 13 song album of which only two or three are saved. Bridges of Babylon was the group’s most successful tour to date. They only played four songs on the album.

– Bruce Springsteen, ‘High Hopes’ (2014)

Well no, Lucky Town and Human Touch were not as horrendous as they were rated when they were released in the early 1990s. Heard today you can even have a good time. Actually, Bruce Springsteen’s last big record is The River, released 40 years ago. He has published good works since then, but no supreme work. What he has edited is some trash, such as High Hopes, from 2014: faded, easy, lazy and lyrically inconsequential. Some Bon Jovi records are better than this. And that hurts Bruce. Much.

– David Bowie, ‘Never Let Me Down’ (1987)

David Bowie’s career borders on perfection. It is surely, along with the Beatles, the star that had the fewest stumbles. With one difference: While the Liverpool four lasted together for a decade, Bowie completed a half-century career. And always innovating. Perhaps his least celebrated album is Never Let Me Down. Bowie was obsessed with being a salable product. It was the eighties, where the great stars happily embraced commerciality even at the risk of cornering artistic quality. Bowie kept his balance with Let’s dance (1983). And even with Tonight (1984). But not with the next one, Never Let Me Down (1987), a musical exercise so obvious that it seems unlike Bowie. Aware of the fiasco, his next step was to set up a furious rock band like Tin Machine.

– AC / DC, ‘Black Ice’ (2008)

If Bon Scott, the savage singer from the first AC / DC albums, had a chance to listen to Black Ice (2008), he would spit Angus Young in the face (he was). It has less force than a Céline Dion album. If you listen to an AC / DC song, you feel like jumping, shouting, throwing your suck into the air. Not a single one of these compositions deserves such a reaction.

– Radiohead, ‘The King of Limbs’ (2011)

Surely Radiohead would gladly participate in this list to choose their worst album. To put Pablo Honey in his disgraceful position, his first job, which has been denied on more than one occasion. Back then they were in their twenties in the britpop hurricane, trying to sound like commercial U2s. Heard today, Pablo Honey makes you smile and remember that it includes Creep, that hymn so hated by its authors. What Tom Yorke and company will not like is that his worst album is said to be The King of Limbs (2011). After being raised by Ok Computer or Kid A, this The King of Limbs is an act of petulance: we are going to make a churro and get them to say that it is a masterpiece. Many stung. Full of electronic games and ecstatic voices, it cannot be said that we are before a collection of songs at the level of their authors.

– Queen, ‘Made in Heaven’ (1995)

Made in Heaven was released in 1995, four years after Freddie Mercury’s passing. It is made up of themes that the vocalist more or less left complete and others that are snippets of his voice then saturated by an accompaniment almost always as grandiose as it is contrived. It should be added that these are the Queen of his last stage, the least interesting of his career. There are good themes here, like Made in Heaven or I was born to love you. And others that not even the most dedicated follower of Queen will be able to defend, like You don’t fool me.

– Metallica, ‘St. Anger ’(2003)

We don’t say it, the band itself says it: St. Anger (2003) is a failed album. But necessary. Especially since it gave us the opportunity to see that documentary as unfortunate as it is great called Some Kind of Monster, filmed while this album was being made. Metallica was collapsing at that time, some drunk, with accumulated hatred others, it was a group that was not in a position to get into a studio. But they did, and that honors them. Even the reluctance with which they recorded it is painfully honest: nefariously produced and with routine songs. The worst album by the biggest band in modern metal. Because we are going to consider that Lulu, that nonsense, an album not exclusively from her discography: here they share a sentence with Lou Reed.

– Nirvana, ‘MTV Unplugged’ (1994)

Nirvana has a sparse discography (over the years it has been expanded with little relevant material), three studio works and one live, MTV Unplugged In New York, which was released in November 1994, six months after Kurt’s death. Cobain. This album could have been released with Cobain alive, but the charismatic musician did not give his permission. Once dead, the rest of the group and the company decided to put it up for sale. It was a success, of course, with the still hot corpse of the myth. It was the perfect Christmas gift of 1994 for people who were not interested in Nirvana, but had to give or receive a cultural souvenir in those days. The problem with this unplugged is that it removes the essence of the group, which is energy. It is a deflated version of Nirvana, by many copies that were dispatched.

– Bob Dylan, ‘Knocked Out Loaded’ (1986)

Probably the weakest album in Bob Dylan’s long career is Christmas in the Heart (2009), the only time he has gotten on the same level as Michael Bolton, who also recorded a Christmas carol album. Leaving this work aside, it must be said that Dylan has some stumbles in his career. The eighties were hard for his followers, with almost parodic records, such as Empire Burlesque (1985) or Down in the Groove (1988). But the weakest is Knocked Out Loaded (1986). Dylan was going through an incisive creative crisis. He couldn’t think of anything to write about. He asked for help here and there and it was almost worse. Nothing flows and almost everything sounds listless. The feeling is that Dylan wants to make a bad record. And it works very well.

– Led Zeppelin, ‘Through the Out Door’ (1979)

In 1978 Led Zeppelin was falling apart. Jimmy Page’s heroin addiction kept him away, John Boham’s alcoholism kept him from playing his drums consistently, and Robert Plant was dying of pain over the death of his son. Against this background, John Paul Jones, the bassist, the only one able to keep his nerves in check, takes over the direction of what the group was to be the last album (Coda was released in 1982 with scraps and when they had already separated), In Through the Out Door (1979). Despite being a scattered work, it contains interesting pieces, such as All my love, dedicated by Plant to his deceased son and who, with those keyboards, anticipates the metal ballads of the eighties; or In the evening, a rabidly radiant rock; or the South Bound Suarez trotter. Of course, compared to Led Zeppelin IV, this In Through the Out Door is phosphatine.

– U2, ‘How to dismantle an Atomic Bomb’ (2004)

In the early 2000s Bono wanted U2 to be the Rolling Stones. But the worst Rolling Stones, the ones whose challenge was exclusively quantitative: fill ever larger stadiums. In that context comes How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb (2004), an album built on Vertigo or All Because of You, songs that confirm the decline as composers of the quartet. Years after the edition, Bono himself denigrated it, in his own way: “There are no loose songs on the album, but as a whole, the whole is not greater than the sum of its parts. And that bothers me a lot. ” Whatever Bono wants to say, it’s not a good thing.

– Pink Floyd, ‘The Endless River’ (2014)

The benevolence of the fans of Pink Floyd is tremendously wide. Some defend The Endless River, a discard album from the Division bell recording. Twenty years later, in 2014, David Gilmour and Nick Mason decided to publish it. The excuse was that it would serve as a tribute to Richard Wright, who died in 2008 and whose keyboards are heard in this The Endless River (remember: it is material from 1994). It is practically instrumental work. And that is obviously not the most objectionable. The inaneness of the result is the most objectionable.

– Iron Maiden, ‘Virtual XI’ (1998)

There are a few years that Iron Maiden fans prefer to assume they suffered from amnesia. They are five, from 1994 to 1999, when Braze Bayley replaced Bruce Dickinson as vocalist. In that period the British band recorded two perfect albums to feed the lists of the worst. Virtual XI (1998) was the second. Bayley is not to blame, he does what he can considering that he fights against the charisma and vocal power of Dickinson, the benchmark. The problem is compounded by compositions that sound famished for the first time. Probably The angel and the gambler, and its ten minutes, is the most soporific single in the history of heavy.