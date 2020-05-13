She was praised for her quick and effective action to contain the coronavirus: in a short time she managed to reduce new infections and was among the first countries to start reopening their economy and social life.

Until May 13, the Asian country had reported 119 cases of covid-19, most linked to the capital Itaewon district, a prosperous neighborhood full of bars, restaurants and clubs where the discreet gay life of the city also takes place.

And there are fears the actual number may be higher, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

to become a new focus, affecting not only those who were in Itaewon, but also about 30 [personas] that were spread by secondary transmission," the South Korean agency reported this Wednesday.

Among those cases is that of a 25-year-old teacher in Incheon, western Seoul, who is believed to have transmitted the disease to eight people in a private school, including six students.

Organizations defending the rights of the LGBTQ community warned that discrimination against the group has exploded as a result of the case, while fears grow that homophobia rooted in society becomes an obstacle to controlling the outbreak.

In addition to rigorous tests to detect those infected, there are also cleaning sessions on trains, subways and buses.

The difficulties in locating them are multiplied by the conditions in which homosexuals live in South Korea, who must hide their sexual orientation to avoid retaliation and generally give false identities and phones when they go to gay clubs.

“We should find them and test them quickly. Speed ​​is key,” said Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun.

As a result of the new outbreak, authorities again closed bars and restaurants and delayed the reopening of schools for a week.

What happened?

South Korea authorized the reopening of restaurants and entertainment venues before a week-long national holiday in late April.

Itaewon’s bars and nightclubs were full when the night of May 1 a 29-year-old man visited several of them, many of which were geared towards the gay community.

It was the first new local infection in four days in South Korea, which had only reported a few imported cases during that time.

Since then, the South Korean government has tried to track the approximately 6,000 people who visited the Itaewon clubs where the young man was.

To do this, they have used credit card records, videos from security cameras and other means, according to local press reports.

"There was not a single person on a single date. multiple sources of infection" he noted on Twitter.

Yonhap reports that there are now a number of clubs in Itaewon and bars in Hongdae where COVID19 appears to have spread. This has not been just one person on one date. There have been multiple sources of infection. pic.twitter.com/n3h220mJ3j – Laura Bicker (@BBCLBicker) May 13, 2020

Authorities have been encouraging anyone who went to bars from April 24 to May 6 to take the test and began offering the possibility of anonymous testing.

“I heard that some people do not want to be tested for fear of being criticized. We will do our best to make sure everyone receives a test without feeling uncomfortable or prejudiced,” said Jeong Eun-kyeong, head of the KCDC.

Why has it generated discrimination?

After the upswing in cases, a local outlet linked to the Evangelical Church was the first to start associating homosexuality with the new outbreak.

Since then, other media have also joined in stressing the sexual orientation of the young man who visited the bars and questioning the places he visited for being meeting places for the LGBTQ community.

The age, district of residence and the movements of the man during the dates of the contagion were also published by South Korean media, which generated the protest of the organizations in defense of the rights of this group.

Many of the people who went to the bars fear being tested.

But the situation reached another level after the South Korean press reported that another man infected with covid-19 had been in a gay sauna in Gangnam, the exclusive and modern center of Seoul.

Since then, discrimination against gay people has skyrocketed in the country, according to allegations by Chingusai (“Among Friends”), a group that advocates for the rights of gay men.

According to Lee, the situation has led to a 70-fold increase in calls and messages to his organization, most of them from people who fear losing their jobs if they take the covid-19 test and test positive.

South Korea decided to suspend the restart of classes for another week.

Meanwhile, several people who were in the district have begun to express fears of potential retaliation.

The Guardian.“data-reactid =” 157 “>” My credit card company told me that they transmitted my payment information in the district to the authorities. I feel trapped and hunted, “a young man told the British newspaper The Guardian.

a public humiliation. I feel like my whole life is about to collapse. I had never felt a suicidal instinct before and never thought I would, but now I feel this way. ” data-reactid = “158”> “If I get tested, chances are they will find out I am gay at work. I will lose my job and face a public humiliation. I feel like my whole life is about to collapse. I’ve never felt a suicidal instinct before and never thought I would, but now I feel that way. “

