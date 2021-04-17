The worrying message from Kevin Porter Jr that has put the NBA on alert

The leaders of the NBA and the fans of the best basketball league in the world have experienced a great scare after the worrying words published by Kevin Porter Jr, one of the rookies with the best numbers and with the greatest potential. The Cleveland Cavaliers player published a message that he later deleted and that, along with a completely black image, was understood as a possible suicide wish.

“Have you ever wanted to see the end of your life?“, published the rookie next to the emoticons of a dove, a heart and a withered rose. Quickly, many followers began to send messages of encouragement and support until it became a trend on social networks. Some of his colleagues also joined in praying for him and offering his help, like Ja Morant, Grant Williams, or RJ Hampton. “We are all here for you, you are important to us. If you need something, call me“, they indicated.

From the Cleveland Cavaliers offices they also worried about Kevin Porter Jr’s message and immediately called him to see how he was doing. General manager Koby Altman, coach Bickerstaff and assistant Lindsay Gottlieb contacted him and found him in good condition. “We talk to him and everything is fine. He understood what such a cryptic message can cause in the world of social media. He will learn from this lesson and will be more aware in the future, “they said from the Ohio team.

The player, shortly after, blamed the press for the stir caused with a message on his social networks: “They are the worst. I love those around me and follow me every day. I appreciate the prayers and your concern, but it is not discussed in absolute of all this. I’m good. I have already passed my worst times, nothing can be worse. I love you, and thank you, “he said.

And it is that Kevin Porter’s childhood was not easy at all. His father was murdered after four years in prison accused of murder, when the player was only 4 years old, and has had difficulties during his university career, where he was even considered harmful to his team. Finally the Milwaukee Bucks selected him in the 2019 Draft before handing him over to the Cavaliers. 10 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists has been his hopeful record in his first NBA season.