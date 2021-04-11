The worrying data of Easter 2021 on the road. Less trips, more deaths

Something is wrong. It is difficult to explain that at the time when fewer long-haul trips are taking place due to the pandemic and travel restrictions within Spain, road accident rates continue to show dire data. The report published by the General Directorate of Traffic shows the harsh reality about the data from the last Holy Week, which even worsens those of 2019, the same pre-COVID period.

Obviously they cannot be compared with Easter 2020, since at that same time the country was already confined, so the element of comparison of this year’s data is precisely with that of 2019. We must remember that, although we have had more flexibility during these holidays and national holidays, the autonomous communities have limited the movements of citizens, preventing travel between them to avoid a rebound in infections.

The data of the DGT point out that traffic has been reduced precisely by half With respect to the one registered two years ago, however, the number of deaths in accidents has increased. Cross-border or long-distance trips have decreased, 58% in the first case to 46% in the second, which reveals precisely that these restrictions on movement have meant that citizens have not made large trips. Those who have not gone down so much have been short trips in the day, those that refer to the journey to coastal areas, the countryside or other places of leisure in the same community.

Despite this reduction, a total of 32 people lost their lives in traffic accidents on interurban roads from 3:00 p.m. on Friday, March 26 to 11:59 p.m. on Monday, April 5, which reflects an evident increase of the 27 deaths that occurred in 2019 and is consolidated as the worst figure in Easter in terms of mortality on our roads since 2016, in which 41 people died. In addition, 97 were injured who needed to be hospitalized. The figure could be even worse since it is provisional data awaiting the final count.

The data published by the RACE emphasize that negative trend that we have lived during the last year Despite the circumstantial situation in which we live, since last summer, despite the fact that displacements were also reduced by 10%, the data on deaths indicated that the number of deaths was barely reduced by 9% with respect to to 2020.

How and when did they occur?

Obviously now there is an intense investigation work on the part of the General Directorate of Traffic in terms of data processing and study of each of the cases, but from the agency itself they have confirmed that the bulk of fatal accidents has concentrated on the two weekends that have covered these festivities (14 the first from March 26 to 28 and 9 the second, from Friday 2 to Sunday 4), with 70% of them taking place on conventional roads.

There is no section that has reflected a trend greater than another, but it does highlight that 47% of deaths occurred among vulnerable users, of whom twelve were motorists, two were pedestrians and one was a cyclist, while of the fourteen occupants of passenger cars or vans who lost their lives, two were not wearing seat belts at the time of the accident. The DGT has not hidden that precisely that of motorcyclists is one of the most worrying data, since 11 of the 12 fatal accidents occurred on a Saturday or holiday.