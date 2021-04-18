The world’s ugliest McLaren Senna appears for sale

A rare example of the McLaren Senna prepared by the British brand’s special orders division has appeared for sale at Bring a Trailer. This has an aesthetic configuration that tries to imitate poorly the livery that the McLaren Senna GTR wore during its presentation, which gives a rather poor appearance to this very expensive and exclusive hypercar.

Like the rest of the models of the British brand, the McLaren Senna could also be customized by the specialists of the McLaren special orders division, MSO, who prepared several units of this radical carbon sports car with multiple configurations, as many as ideas or wishes had their customers.

But with the specimen that appears in these photographs they were not able to achieve their usual levels of design and realization qualityEven though it has been done at the express request of a client, it seems incredible that professionals like those of MSO have been responsible for a customization job as poorly executed as this one.

The first McLaren Senna GTR prototype.

This McLaren Senna unit has recently appeared for sale on the Bring a Trailer platform and is located at the McLaren dealership in Philadelphia, the same one that sold it to its original owner. According to the sales announcement, the specimen practically new with only 1,900 miles or 3,057 kilometers of use and it is one of the few units that were prepared by McLaren’s MSO special order division.

Although at first glance the vehicle does not look too bad with this strange decoration with lines and squares that combine blue and gray tones, the truth is that it is a bad copy and also poorly made of a similar decoration used by the British brand a few years ago. We are talking about the graphics on the first presented McLaren Senna GTR, which had a body covered by a pattern of polygonal shapes, although they were not simple squares, but hexagons and these were blurred as a transition between the gray of the front and the tone blue behind.

As a result, its aesthetic scheme was considerably more complex and better made than the body of this specimen, which seems to have been decorated by a novice painter or a person with little knowledge of graphic design, distributing squares and lines in a disorderly way to simulate the original decoration of the aforementioned GTR prototype, from which it also takes the number 12 and various stickers.

The imitation of the Senna GTR decor is very poor.

Multicolor interior

This aesthetic disorder is also transferred to the interior, where we find dark blue carbon cabin combined with light blue and white leather and Alcantara trim, again in a rather messy way, generating a very poor and whimsical appearance. Older readers will see some parallels with the ornate interiors of some European tuners from the 1980s.