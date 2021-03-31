The world’s toughest flyweights compete for the BRAVE CF title in the largest tournament in the division’s history

DISTRICT OF SEEF._BRAVE Combat Federation will be celebrating on April 1 with the largest billboard in the history of the promotion, BRAVE CF 50, taking place at the historic Arad Fort in his home country, the Kingdom of Bahrain.

BRAVE CF Not only did it complete 50 events in four years and six months, but it broke into the global market by visiting 21 countries on five continents, becoming the number one mixed martial arts promotion in Asia.

A truly global promotion of mixed martial arts, BRAVE CF has signed the toughest flyweights to compete for the vacant BRAVE CF world flyweight champion title in their renowned flyweight tournament.

The whole world is watching who will take the inaugural title as the best flyweight roster in any organization looking to prove a point.

The tournament started with fighters from Europe, the United States, Latin America and RussiaHowever, only two nations remain standing: United States and Russia.

A Russian MMA legend, Ali “Puncher King” Bagautinov will face the american Dustin Ortiz in the last quarterfinal fight of the flyweight tournament.

Bagautinov specifically challenged Ortiz after his victory at BRAVE CF 46, which earned him a place in the tournament. The winner will face José «Shorty» Torres, who defeated Blaine O’Driscoll in the BRAVE CF 49 and will advance to the semifinals.

It is also programmed to BRAVE CF 50 the first semifinal of the competition. Russian Velimurad Alkhasov faces the american Zach Makovsky on the BRAVE CF 50 on April 1.

The two fighters have met in the past with Makovsky winning by split decision, making this fight a rematch-tinged match for Alkhasov, who will be looking to retaliate for the only loss of his loss.

The flyweight tournament bouts are just one part of what the BRAVE Combat Federation is bringing to fans at BRAVE CF 50.

The night will include two title fights: Jarrah “The Jordaniain Lion” Al-Silawi will defend his super welterweight title against Ismail “The Austrian Wonderboy” Naurdiev.

Also the current BRAVE CF World Middleweight Champion, Mohammed Fakhreddine, attempts to make Arab history in MMA as he fights for the vacant BRAVE CF Light Heavyweight World Champion title against Mohamed Said Maalem.

Fakhreddine will attempt to become the first Arab fighter to hold two world titles in two weight classes simultaneously and the first BRAVE CF fight to accomplish such a feat.

The event will be broadcast to fans around the world to join the fastest growing promotion in the global celebration of being one of the world’s top promotions on BRAVE CF TV on Thursday, April 1 free with registration at bravecftv.com.