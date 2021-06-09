The world’s smallest state-of-the-art RFID chip

Researchers have manufactured what, as far as they know, is the Gen2 compliant RFID chip smallest in the world. The line of research and development that has led to the creation of this chip could also lead to a considerable reduction in the cost of the RFID tags.

RFID tags (for the acronym in English of “radio frequency identification”) Are used today in many stores and factories to make an automated follow-up of their products that, among other things, helps to detect when someone leaves a store without having paid for a product that is taken from it.

RFID Gen2 chips are state-of-the-art and are already widely used. One of the things that sets these new RFID chips apart is their size. They measure 125 microns by 245. Some time ago, some manufacturers managed to make smaller RFID chips using pre-new technologies. However, the team that created the new chip, which includes Paul Franzon and Kirti Bhanushali, both from North Carolina State University in the United States, have not been able to identify RFID chips smaller than the new one that are compatible with the actual Gen2 technology. So, out of all the Gen2 compatible ones, yours seems to be the smallest.

The smaller a chip is, the more chips can be made from a single silicon wafer. And the more chips you can get from a silicon wafer, the less expensive they are. In practical terms, this means that RFID tags can be made for less than a penny (less than a penny) each if they are manufactured in large quantities.

The little yellow square in the upper left corner of this chip is a new type RFID tag. (Image: Paul Franzon, NC State University)

This cost reduction makes it more feasible for manufacturers, distributors or retailers to use RFID tags to keep track of lower cost items. For example, tags could be used to keep track of all products in a grocery store without requiring employees to scan the items individually.

Another advantage of the new chip is that, thanks to its design, it is now possible to include RFID tags on computer chips, allowing users to keep track of individual chips in their computer throughout their life cycle. . This could help reduce counterfeiting and other misconduct by allowing us to verify, for example, that a component is what we have been told it is and has not been clandestinely replaced by another. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)