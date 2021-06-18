The world’s smallest fruit picker picks up inside cells

Plant metabolites consist of a wide range of chemicals that are often of great importance to humanity. Many of these metabolites, such as the antimalarial drug artemisinin, have remarkable therapeutic properties. Others have mechanical properties, such as natural rubber from tree sap, or energy such as biofuels.

Since most of the plant metabolites are isolated in individual cells, the method of extracting the metabolites is also important, as the procedure affects both their yield and the purity of the product.

To obtain the substances of interest, they must be separated from a large quantity of plant tissue, with all that this entails.

Generally, extraction involves milling, centrifugation, and chemical treatment with solvents. This results in considerable pollution and a lot of waste, which contributes to the high financial and environmental costs of the process.

Kaare Hartvig Jensen’s team from the Technical University of Denmark set out to reduce the need to harvest, transport and process crops for the production of biofuels, drugs and other products.

The new method that he and his colleagues have devised to extract the necessary substances (metabolites), also eliminates the need for chemical and mechanical processes.

The new and revolutionary concept consists of extracting the substances of interest directly from the cells, without intervening in any other way in the plant, instead of processing all or a large part of it and often destroying it.

The new collecting device measures only a few microns, is controlled by an artificial intelligence system and constitutes a remarkable technological advance. The cells of the fruits and leaves that the collector is looking for are 100 microns in diameter, and the tip of the needle is about 10 microns in diameter.

An artificial intelligence system based on neural networks controls robotic microneedles, with which the automatic extraction of plant metabolites directly from cells is feasible. (Photo: Kaare Hartvig Jensen / http://jensen-research.com/)

The new technology allows vegetables to be “milked” in a sustainable way. For example, one of the things this technology could be used for in the future is to harness the energy of trees, which contain a lot of biofuel.

“In the forests of northern Canada and Russia, there are spruce forests with about 740 billion trees that are completely intact. That represents 25% of the total trees on the planet. By developing this technology, we can harness trees to obtain sugar. and make biofuels without cutting down or damaging the trees, “explains Kaare. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)