The world’s slowest Ford GT is back on sale

The first working prototype of the first-generation Ford GT reappears on sale. This is one of the most important historical pieces of the American sports car, because in addition to its unique characteristics it was the prototype used to validate the final configuration of the model.

We have already spoken to you several times in the past about this curious first generation Ford GT prototype, when its owner tried to auction it up on two different occasions in 2016, without success in any of them. Now it is in the hands of a dealer and this has decided to put it up for sale on the Bring a Trailer platform, where the bids soon exceeded 6 figures.

This prototype is unique both for its configuration and its history, as this was the first truly functional prototype of the model and the one that was used to validate its final characteristics. Hence its name, Ford GT CP-1, short for confirmation prototype 1.

Moments of the V8 block installation.

This was the fourth Ford GT prototype made (chassis # 00004) and like all examples of its type it was assembled by hand. Process of which images have been published for the first time, which you have available in the upper gallery, courtesy of the advertiser at Bring a Trailer, the specialized Autosport dealership, based in New York.

Unique features

In addition to having survived to this day, this prototype has a series of characteristics that we can hardly find in any other example of the Ford GT, be it an initial prototype, a pre-production unit or later series-manufactured vehicles. One of the rarest and most striking is the rear hood, which has the same design and shapes as the final production item but which in this case is made of carbon fiber, as originally planned. However, as soon as Ford executives discovered that each of these hoods had a cost of $ 45,000 they decided to remove it and the engineers were forced to use a part made of aluminum.

The world’s slowest Ford GT appears again for sale

The other main characteristic or rarity of this prototype and that precisely has made it famous is its maximum speed. Well, being a copy made with pieces borrowed from other models of the brand, it completely lacks security features. So when they decided to sell it, Ford installed a chip that prevents you from reaching a speed greater than 5 miles per hour (8 km / h)Hence, it is undoubtedly the slowest Ford GT ever. We also find numerous provisional elements, such as the rear bumpers or the different finishes, in addition to the signatures of personalities such as Carroll Shelby, Bill Ford or its own designer, Camilo Pardo.