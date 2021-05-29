The world’s sharpest covid wave begins to wane: Graph

(Bloomberg) – India’s deadly second wave of covid is past its worst. New coronavirus infections have fallen to less than half their peak on May 7, bringing some relief to the country whose hospitals and crematoria were collapsed. Reported cases are estimated to drop another 50% to about 110,000 a day by June 6, according to a tracker developed by the Cambridge Judge Business School and the National Institute for Economic and Social Research that correctly predicted the worst moment of the outbreak. The recent wave claimed the lives of more than 150,000 people in two months, almost the same number of fatalities as all of last year.

