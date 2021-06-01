The world’s most expensive Rolls Royce costs $ 25 million



With Rolls-Royce Coachbuild the company builds custom cars, this time the owner wants a car with nautical motifs.

Photo: Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

If you are rich enough already Rolls-Royce executives like your idea, the luxury car manufacturer will build the car of your dreams.

Rolls-Royce unveiled a new program called Rolls-Royce Coachbuild. This department will work with select clients on an individual basis to help design and build cars specifically for them.

“Rolls-Royce Coachbuild customers are intimately and personally involved in every step of the engineering and creative process,” commented the CEO of the British company, Torsten Müller-Ötvös.

It is known that the company will develop one of these cars every two years and while it was not said how much the cars will cost, It transpired that its value will be approximately $ 25 million.

In the new Coachbuild department, Rolls-Royce is developing the Boat Tail, of which only three units will be manufactured. The cars were commissioned by three different buyers who remain anonymous, but have a common denominator for sailing and yachting and want a car with a nautical touch.

Müller-Ötvös explained that the cost of these cars is very high due to the time required for their development and because of that the company is being selective about the projects it undertakes, to complete just one Coachbuild project every two years or so, he said.

The Boat Tail is a car in the style of classic cars from the 1920s and ’30s, with rear ends tapered to a point like the stern tail of a ship.

It has a removable roof that is stored separately from the car. And in the back it carries a very exclusive picnic basket.

Two lids open at the sides, inside are expensive embossed cutlery, fine glassware, napkins and plates, plus a champagne cooler that fits the owner’s preferred bottle.

The cocktail tables also fold out and there are two Italian-designed stools. To provide shade, keep an umbrella in the center between the swing doors.

Müller-Ötvös was clear that these projects will be profitable And, unlike concept cars, they won’t be made just for show.

