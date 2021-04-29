The world’s most expensive and exclusive Tesla Model S has 24-karat gold

The Tesla Model S is considered a high-end car both for the benefits it offers and the price for which it is marketed. However, this may not be unique or exclusive enough for some buyers. Fortunately, the Russian brand Caviar has decided to create a limited version of the same vehicle for those people for whom it is not enough.

The Caviar Model Excellence 24K, which is nothing more than a Tesla Model S Plaid, is characterized by having various elements in 24-karat gold. These include the front grilles and some of the vehicle’s chrome.

“You are not just driving the car of the future. This is a new word in luxury car modification. If you think they will turn and look at you with admiration, you are not wrong. That is exactly what the Caviar Excellence 24K model is made for ”, the brand explains on its website.

This version retails for $ 299,999, more than double the standard Tesla Model S Plaid. The surcharge, in addition to the gold elements it incorporates, is due to exclusivity. And it is that of the Caviar Model Excellence 24K only 99 units will be manufacturedTherefore, whoever gets one will have an almost unique version of the Model S.

The Tesla Model S Plaid promises to accelerate in less than two seconds

The Tesla Model S Plaid was officially presented in September 2020. However, it was in January 2021 when the North American brand revealed more details from the interior redesign.

The Tesla Model S Plaid has an estimated range of 628 kilometers, promises an acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h in just 2.1 seconds and reaches a maximum speed of 322 km / h. Tesla also markets a version known as Plaid + that has an estimated range of 837 km, accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in less than 2.1 seconds and reaches the same maximum speed.

