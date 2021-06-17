Analog-to-digital signal converters are a key component of many electronic devices and their function is to convert analog signals (such as a radio wave) into digital signals.

To meet the growing demand for mobile technology that also performs its work as quickly as possible, each year the giants of the home technology market create devices that are faster, more powerful and with longer lasting batteries, surpassing the successive previous models. One of the main reasons companies like Apple and Samsung can miraculously achieve this year after year is because scientists and engineers around the world are designing increasingly energy efficient microchips.

Following this trend, the international team of Wood Chiang and Eric Swindlehurst, both from Brigham Young University in the United States, has just manufactured the world’s most energy efficient high-speed analog-to-digital signal converter microchip.

The new converter chip consumes only 21 milliwatts of power at 10 GHz for ultra-wideband wireless communications. Today’s converters draw hundreds of milliwatts or even watts of power at comparable speeds. The new converter has the highest energy efficiency currently available in the world, a record it holds by a considerable margin over its closest competitors.

The devices that most frequently use WiFi will be the main beneficiaries of the new converter. This will enable faster upload and download speeds and users will be able to watch 4K or even 8K videos with little or no lag and no extra drain on battery power.

The analog-to-digital signal converter microchip, seen through a microscope and with some technical indications. (Image: Shiuh-hua Wood Chiang)

Other likely applications for the new converter are self-driving vehicles (which use a lot of wireless bandwidth), smart wearable devices like smart glasses or smart contact lenses, and even implantable medical devices.

The creators of the converter chip have published in the academic journal IEEE Journal of Solid-State Circuits the technical details of their achievement, with the title “An 8-bit 10-GHz 21-mW Time-Interleaved SAR ADC With Grouped DAC Capacitors and Dual -Path Bootstrapped Switch ”. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)