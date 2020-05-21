No one has traveled more than him, come on, neither Marco Polo; More than 15 animal and plant species have been named after him, including a huge carnivorous plant, a butterfly, a Namibian lizard, a Peruvian frog, a bat, and a beetle (also a polar research ship); He is the oldest man to have been to the North Pole, has teamed up with Queen May’s Brian May and Guns N ‘Roses’ Slash to defend the Badgers (which honors him); He is considered a national treasure in his country, Great Britain, and one of the 100 most relevant Britons of all time, and is considered one of the best known people in the world, not in vain has he been on television for more than 60 years . He is the naturalist, presenter, broadcaster and writer David Attenborough (Iselworth, United Kingdom, 1926), creator of the most popular documentary series on life on Earth in history, also became a planetary consciousness for his defense of living beings and environment.

Attenborough, 2009 Prince of Asturias Award winner, is in the news for his recent warnings at the Davos forum, where he has urged world leaders to make a new effort to stop climate change before we all go for a walk. The famous creator of so many sensational documentaries about life such as Planet Earth and Blue Planet (some will not remember them because he was fried at the table), and who is already 92 years old, warned at the start of the World Economic Forum that the 12,000 years of Stability on the planet that allowed mankind to prosper, build civilizations, and ultimately our globalized world, is over, and we are facing a real disaster. He has said that what we do in the next few years will profoundly affect the following millennia.

Attenborough is also in the news, after practically his entire life on the BBC, having signed on Netflix for a new documentary series, Our planet, which will begin airing on April 5 in 190 countries simultaneously.

David Attenborough, in an image from his youth.

Attenborough has seen everything change in the simple space of a single life, his. When one reads his Adventures of a Young Naturalist, which has just appeared in Spanish (Ediciones del Viento), the extraordinary stories that Attenborough has recovered from his first trips in the 1950s, the Zoo Quest expeditions, in order to film exotic animals and capturing some for the British zoos, he realizes the author’s incredible perspective, and what he has been able to live and contemplate.One of his most famous adventures was to go in 1956 to film and capture a Komodo dragon, the lizards largest in the world, which had never been on television. The legendary place where it took him so long to get then is today, he recalls in the book, part of the tourist routes, and every day there are tours to see the dragons (until today). I was a nephew of mine.) At that time, too, he recalls, the cameras were so heavy that you had no chance of escaping a dragon by running with one on your back.

The naturalist and presenter also remembers that Bali could only be reached by sea and in the entire time they were there they only saw another Westerner. Or that the remote and wild savannahs of Rupununi in then British Guiana where they tried to see and catch a giant anteater, currently have regular air service and are very well connected to the coast. And that in the meantime Madagascar has lost 80% of its forests and has multiplied its population several times. In the journeys narrated in that book and its follow-up Further adventures of a young naturalist (just released in English, Wind Editions will publish it in the fall), we see young Attenborough sleeping through the night because of an insidious vampire, grabbing for the a four-meter-long python was hunted, chasing armadillos in Paraguay, meeting the ancient turtle Tui Malilo, given by Cook in 1773, in Tonga, and attending a crocodile propitiation ceremony in a village in Madagascar. Obviously Attenborough had a great time.

The young man with a rogue face and amazement of that time became the adult that we all have in mind on television and then the venerable and revered star of the small screen and conservationist who converses from you to you with Obama and sings forty to world leaders (in 2005 I did not hesitate to describe George W. Bush as “villain of the environment”). But something remains the same in Sir David: the sense of humor, curiosity and happiness that he experiences in nature. Who does not remember him already very old precariously boarded in an inflatable and screaming excited with the enthusiasm of a child watching a blue whale emerge next to him? “Is coming up !, is coming up!”. Or on all fours chatting in bars with the baby rhino Nicky. Or howling with the wolves, “Oooooo!”, Or falling, laughing, when attacked by a grouse in Scotland. followed by his encounter with gorillas in Rwanda, Life on Earth and the sighting of the blue whale).

“Nature is a great source of solace,” he said. “And that even if you feel joy or sorrow or the many things between the two: financial, legal, friendship problems …”.

His career is well known to Attenborough. How he came to the world of television in the early fifties without even having a device at home, the way he thrived in the medium that was just born, although at first they ruled him out as a presenter because his teeth were very large. The decisive way in which it contributed to the birth of the genre of television documentary and animal programs. His role in the development of the BBC and even, God bless him, in the Monty Python’s Flying Circus … Less well known are his personal circumstances, because, although he has disclosed the privacy of, for example, giraffes (the Incredible bout of two males with a spaghetti western vibe) has always protected hers.

It is known that they were three brothers, like those of Beau Geste, the eldest, the famous filmmaker Richard Attenborough (who died in 2014), and the little John, dedicated to the world of motorsports (who died in 2012). The three very different. When he was little David he already showed a special interest in fauna and fossils, which he collected. He showed great initiative at the age of 11 selling newts to the Zoology department of the University of Leicester, of which his father was director; in fact, he captured them in a well less than five meters from the door of the apartment.

It was decisive in his inclination towards nature (and then in his desire to save beavers) having heard a talk from the disputed activist Gray Owl. Curiously, one of the times in his life when he least moved was during his service in the Royal Navy: he was stationed in a port in Wales.

Her parents adopted in 1939 two Jewish refugee girls, fleeing from Germany, Helga and Irene Bejach, who were like two more sisters (both have already passed away).

There have been dramas in David’s life: a niece and a niece-granddaughter (Richard’s daughter and granddaughter respectively) died in the tsunami in Southeast Asia in 2004. The naturalist and presenter Jane Oriel’s own wife, whom he met married in 1950 and with whom he spent 47 years and had two children, Robert and Susan, suffered a cerebral hemorrhage in the kitchen of his house in 1997 and fell into a coma while he was filming in Australia: he arrived just in time to be with him. side when he died. For David, she was the “anchor” and the focus of her life, and her death was the hardest blow she has suffered.

David Attenborough recently confessed that despite the sensation of his career, his life and his travels, the great reproach he makes for himself is not having seen his children grow up. He acknowledges that spending so much time away from home, sometimes three months in a row, caused him to miss irreplaceable things about children’s growth. Gorillas are obviously bad for reconciliation. However, he considers that his life has been a gift and a privilege and that if he had dedicated himself to something else he would already be retired long ago and not yet traveling to see lemurs or orangutans. His best time in nature, he says, was the first time he dived among corals with breathing gear. If there is only one animal that he has never been able to bear, it is the rats, which he detests.

His voice, with shades of Shakespearean actor, his eternal light blue shirt (he has them equal to dozens, so he does not have to worry about what he wears when filming), his sympathy, his contagious enthusiasm and his amazement are the hallmarks of this dear and unrepeatable man who in the twilight of his life shows us the way.

