The coronavirus pandemic has changed (almost) everything and has ruined the cultural and leisure agendas of the entire planet, but like other sectors, the premise of reinventing yourself or dying has become a motto. Thus, the main film festivals in the world have decided to join forces to launch a 10-day digital festival, to be broadcast on YouTube, the benefits of which will go to the Solidarity Response Fund for Covid-19 of the World Organization of the Health.

‘We Are One: A Global Film Festival’ is the name of the unprecedented initiative of the main film festivals in the world. This atypical event will start on May 29 and end on June 7. It will have the programming of 20 festivals, including Cannes, Berlin, Venice and San Sebastián, and will allow the public to enjoy films from all over the world through YouTube.

This is an unprecedented digital film festival, taking place exclusively on YouTube and bringing together an international community of storytellers to present the festival’s programming for free to audiences around the world. The festival, which will start on May 29 at YouTube.com/WeAreOne, will have programming selected by the Annecy, Berlin, Cannes, Guadalajara, Jerusalem, Karlovy Vary, Locarno, London, Macao, Marrakech, Mumbai, New York festivals, San Sebastián, Sarajevo, Sundance, Sydney, Tokyo, Toronto, Tribeca and Venice, among others.

An essential part of film festivals is the conviction that artists and creators have the power to unite people and generate meaningful connections, at a time when the world needs it most. ‘Through We Are One: A Global Film Festival’, the public will not only be able to discover different cultures through a new perspective, but will also be able to support local communities by donating directly to organizations that contribute to the assistance of those affected by Covid-19. The festival will allocate its benefits to the World Health Organization (WHO), as well as to the entities of each territory.

The programming will be available for free and will include movies, short films, documentaries, music, humor and talks. The full agenda will be available at a date closer to the start of the festival.

