Tribeca Enterprises and YouTube have jointly announced today We Are One: A Global Film Festival, a 10-day digital indite digital film festival that will take place exclusively on YouTube and bring together an international community of storytellers to present the festival’s programming for free to audiences around the world.

The festival, which will begin on May 29 at YouTube.com/WeAreOne, will have programming selected by the Annecy, Berlin, Cannes, Guadalajara, Jerusalem, Karlovy Vary, Locarno, London, Macau, Marrakech, Mumbai, New York festivals, San Sebastin, Sarajevo, Sundance, Sydney, Tokyo, Toronto, Tribeca and Venice, among others, that will offer the public stories from all over the world, providing filmmakers with a speaker on a global stage.

An essential part of film festivals is the conviction that artists and creators have the power to bring people together and generate meaningful connections, at a time when the world needs it most. Through We Are One: A Global Film Festival, the public will not only be able to discover different cultures through a new perspective, but will also be able to support local communities by donating directly to organizations that contribute to the assistance of those affected by Covid-19. The festival allocate its benefits to the World Health Organization (WHO), as well as to the entities of each territory.

“We often talk about the power of movies to inspire and unite people across borders and differences to help heal the world. Everyone needs to be healed right now,” says Jane Rosenthal, co-founder and CEO of Tribeca Enterprises and Tribeca Film Festival. We Are One: A Global Film Festival brings together programmers, artists and storytellers to entertain and comfort audiences around the world. By working with our extraordinary partners and YouTube, we hope that everyone experiences a little of what makes each festival so unique and appreciates the art and power of cinema. “

“One of the most unique and inspiring aspects of us all staying home is our ability to get together and experience an event as one person, and We Are One: A Global Film Festival is just that,” explains Robert Kyncl, commercial director. from YouTube. “Together with Tribeca Enterprises and our great partners, we offer the film lovers the opportunity to enjoy a selected program that each of these festivals proposes as part of our ten-day festival. It is an event that has never been done before and We are proud to host this fantastic content, which is free for movie buffs around the world. “

“We are proud to join other festivals to focus on films and extraordinary talents, allowing the public to experience the ways of storytelling around the world and the artistic personality of each festival,” said Pierre Lescure and Thierry Frmaux, President and Delegate. general, respectively, of the Cannes Festival.

We Are One: A Global Film Festival to be held between May 29 and June 7 at YouTube.com/WeAreOne. The programming will be available for free and will include movies, short films, documentaries, music, humor and talks. The full schedule will be available at a date closer to the start of the festival.